Arizona Assistant Headed to the Big Leagues

Arizona went on an incredible run to the College World Series last season. However, the Wildcats fell in consecutive games in Omaha to Coastal Carolina and Louisville and were eliminated.

The remarkable season still resulted in an extension for coach Chip Hale in hopes of continuing the program's recent string of success.

A key part of Arizona's run last season was the pitching staff. The Wildcats routinely found solid starts before icing teams out with an overpowering bullpen.

Now, the Wildcats will be without an important reason for that group's success moving into the 2026 season.

John DeRouin Leaves For MLB

Arizona pitching coach John DeRouin is headed out of Tucson and on to the Big Apple. DeRouin is taking a position within the New York Mets organization, per Michael Lev of the Arizona Daily Star. He will likely take a position in the minor leagues.

DeRouin was promoted to become the Wildcats' pitching coach this summer after previously serving as an assistant until Kevin Vance opened the position by leaving to become the head coach at San Diego State.

The 25-year-old coach was instrumental in the development of Arizona starters Owen Kramkowski and Smith Bailey, as well as closer Tony Pluta , who dominated during the NCAA Tournament in regional and super regional play.

Hale called DeRouin "a pitching whisperer" last month when asked about how he handled taking over the pitching coach position. Now, Hale has to find another whisperer, and the answer might come from within the staff again.

Owen Cuffe might be the logical next choice. The director of pitching development and recruiting has strong relationships with the players already and is involved in the early progress toward the season.

DeRouin's departure is part of a larger trend of college coaches leaving for professional jobs, although not all are straight to the big leagues. Most notably, Tennessee coach Tony Vitello decided to take the manager role with the San Francisco Giants last month, becoming the first college coach to go straight to an MLB manager position with no prior professional experience.

The departure of DeRouin will leave a stinging gap in Arizona's staff. The Wildcats improved their team ERA by nearly two runs from 2023 to 2024 and ranked among the top 12 teams in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio and walks-per-nine rate in both 2024 and 2025.

The Wildcats will take the diamond in January for practice before the new season begins in mid-February. Arizona will open the season in a tournament in Surprise against former Pac-12 foe Stanford on Feb. 13.

