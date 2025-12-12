The Intriguing History of Arizona and Alabama's Matchups

Arizona vs. Alabama: A Brief but Meaningful Basketball History

Although the Arizona Wildcats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are prominent Division I basketball programs, they do not share a traditional rivalry. Their meetings are relatively few, spaced out over decades, and most have taken place in non-conference schedules or early-season showcase events.

Still, each game tells a story of contrasting styles and program evolution. Based on historical records, the series dates back to 1985 and includes only five matchups through December 2023.

Early Encounters (1980s–1990): First Meetings

March 15, 1985 — First Ever Meeting (Arizona 41, Alabama 50)

The Wildcats and Crimson Tide first met in March 1985, with Alabama emerging victorious 50-41 in a low-scoring affair. At that time, Arizona was still building its national identity, while Alabama’s basketball pedigree was more firmly established in the SEC.

March 18, 1990 — Second Meeting (Arizona 55, Alabama 77)

Five years later, in March 1990, the rivalry was renewed with Alabama posting a 77-55 win, underscoring its physicality and efficient half-court offense. Through two games, Alabama held a 2–0 series lead, and the Wildcats were still in the early stages of national prominence under coach Lute Olson.

Modern Series: 2017, 2018, & 2023

After decades without a matchup, the series resumed in the late 2010s, reflecting the trend of prominent programs scheduling quality non-conference opponents.

December 9, 2017 — Arizona 88, Alabama 82

In their first modern encounter, Arizona won 88-82 at home in Tucson. This high-scoring game saw both offenses flourish, with Arizona’s balance and execution giving it the edge late. The Wildcats shared scoring responsibilities, while Alabama’s perimeter shooting kept the game close.

December 9, 2018 — Alabama 76, Arizona 73

The next year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, responded with a 76-73 victory, showcasing how quickly the competitive balance could shift between these programs. In this matchup, Alabama’s home-court advantage and late-game execution proved decisive.

After these two games, the series stood 2–2, with each team holding home wins and engaging in close, competitive contests.

December 20, 2023 — Arizona 87, Alabama 74

The most recent meeting came in Phoenix in a high-profile early-season non-conference game. Arizona won 87-74, displaying depth, rebounding and second-half dominance. The Wildcats outpaced Alabama with a strong interior game, finishing with a 48–38 rebound advantage and converting turnovers into points. Meanwhile, Alabama struggled from three-point range, shooting 8-of-40 (20%), limiting its usual offensive weaponry.

This contest also reflected evolving modern styles — Arizona’s balanced scoring and physical interior play vs. Alabama’s pace and perimeter emphasis.

All-Time Series Summary & Win Percentages (Through 2023)

Based on the official records, the head-to-head series looks like this:

Total games played: 5

Arizona wins: 2

Alabama wins: 3

Series leader: Alabama (3–2)

Arizona win percentage: 40%

Alabama win percentage: 60%



This means that historically Alabama has the edge, winning 60% of the games, although recent results including the 2023 victory which show a competitive balance more reflective of contemporary norms.

Notable Trends & Context

1. Styles & Strengths

Over the series, distinctive styles have emerged:

Alabama traditionally leans on pace and outside shooting, especially under coach Nate Oats, who emphasizes efficient three-point production and transition play.

Arizona has often relied on balanced offense, strong interior play, and rebounding strength a tradition of coaches like Lute Olson and his successors left behind.

These stylistic differences help explain why games alternate between close shootouts and rebounding battles.

2. Location Patterns

Of the five games, only one has been at a true neutral site, the 2023 Phoenix game. Earlier games in 2017 and 2018 were home-and-home, with each team earning a win on its own court. Notably, Arizona’s only neutral-site win came in its most recent meeting.

3. Long Gaps Between Games

Unlike conference rivals, Arizona and Alabama rarely play annually. Many of their meetings are scheduled years apart, often negotiated as part of early-season events or neutral-site showcases. This gap contributes to variability in outcomesand prevents a sustained rivalry pattern.

Looking Ahead

The Wildcats and Crimson Tide were scheduled to meet again on Dec 13th, 2025, in Birmingham, indicating interest in maintaining the series. With both programs regularly appearing in national rankings and NCAA Tournament fields, future games could carry significant early-season implications and offer more context to this intermittent but competitive series.