Arizona Commit Emma Anderson Shares Insight on Decision
Over time, Arizona softball has had a tremendous amount and success thanks to the Mike Candrea era where the program turned into a national power and forever changed the game by winning eight national titles, making 25 Women’s College World Series and 37 NCAA Tournament appearances.
However, it is the players that make the program and the Wildcats have had 111 All-Americans in their rich history.
Now, under head coach Caitlin Lowe, Arizona had a highly successful 2025 season going 48-13 in the inaugural season in the Big 12. The Wildcats finished second only behind Texas Tech, which made the National Championship Series and came within a game of winning the title.
Now, the WIldcats and coach Lowe are trying to get things back on track and are working towards building up the 2027 recruiting class.
Recently, the Wildcats were able to land a four-star recruit in catcher Emma Anderson, who is out of Eaton, Colo. and is listed as the No. 1 player in the state.
“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona to further my academic and athletic career! Thank you Caitlin Lowe, Lauren Lappin, Amber Freeman and Christian Conrad for blessing me with this opportunity,” said Anderson. “A special thanks to Coach Marty, Coach Dena, and the ENTIRE CA family. To my family, thank you for all the sacrifices you took to get me here. Next stop, Tucson!”
Out in Colorado, high school softball is played during the fall semester, meaning Anderson has gotten some games under her belt with 10 games in the books. In those games, she is hitting .528 in 36 at-bats with five home runs, five doubles and three triples driving in 19 RBI, thus far.
It is no surprise that Anderson has established herself as the top player in the state of Colorado and is sitting at No. 105 nationally.
With Anderson committing to Arizona, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI reached out to the highly talented prospect and asked her about her recruitment, her style of play and reasoning as to why she made the decision to commit now.
Anderson Q&A
Q: Why Arizona? And what was it about UA that won you over?
- Anderson: “I had instant connections with the coaches. The hitting coach, Amber Freeman was a Corona Angel and she played for Marty Tyson and she almost immediately felt like family. I felt like I made connections with every coach on staff and that was really special. The coaches care about me as a person, along with being a softball player.”
Q: Who on the staff started the recruiting process with you?
- Anderson: “Coach Lowe started following me a couple years ago. I was super blessed to get the chance to play in front of her and other staff members over the years as a Corona Angel.”
Q: What stood out about your visit to Tucson?
- Anderson: “The culture of Arizona softball and the history of the winning program stood out the most. Arizona softball is always in the running and is always competitive. The facilities and hillenbrand stadium are flat out amazing.”
Q: How would you describe your game?
- Anderson: I’ll let my Club coach describe me since it feels so weird for me to talk about myself! Marty says this about me.
- “Emma is overly athletic and a true utility player. She has the intangibles most coaches wish for; elite work ethic, high softball IQ, and the ability to perform under pressure.”
Q: Why is Caitlin Lowe the right head coach for you?
- Anderson: “Coach Lowe is someone I’d run through a brick wall for. She just has a presence about her that makes you want to do your best always because she was such an amazing player at Arizona. You know she’s walked in your shoes and has done all the hard things to be a national champ, an All-American and I just respect her so much as a person, player, and Coach.”
