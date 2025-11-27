Arizona Continues To Climb In Latest Tournament Projections
After a road win in Connecticut and a drubbing of Denver in the McKale Center, the Arizona Wildcats are once again on the rise in NCAA Tournament projections.
Tommy Lloyd's aggressive scheduling in the non-conference portion of the season has remarkably led to a 6-0 start with flashy wins over Florida, UCLA and UConn, all away from Tucson.
Even with a roster the caliber of Arizona's, it can be tough to keep a group of freshmen, which the Wildcats rely heavily upon, to stay up and get focused for a game against lesser competition after a big win on the road over a top-ranked team.
Yet, that's exactly what Arizona did. The Wildcats took down Denver, 103-73, and were led by the freshmen grouping once again.
Brayden Burries had his best night as a Wildcat so far, scoring 20 points and adding seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win. He also drilled three triples, which is a positive sign after a tough start to the season as a shooter.
Ivan Kharchenkov added another 20 points and three steals, while Koa Peat contributed 17 points. Dwayne Aristode had another big night from the bench, adding 17 points and knocking down four 3-pointers from distance.
Lloyd has asked a lot of this group before a daunting Big 12 stretch even begins. For now, however, it's paying off. The Wildcats are up to No. 2 in the AP Poll, trailing only No. 1 Purdue, and have reached new heights in the latest round of bracketology.
Arizona Claims 1-seed In ESPN Bracketology
ESPN's Joe Lunardi recently released his latest bracketology projections for the NCAA Tournament in March. In his projections, the Wildcats have claimed a 1-seed for the first time this season.
The bracket has Arizona as the top seed in the West region, facing 16-seed Wright State in the first round in San Diego. Assuming Arizona would win that matchup, the Wildcats would go on to face the winner of 8-seed Wisconsin and 9-seed Utah State.
Gonzaga is currently projected as the 2-seed in the West region, which would be a challenging draw for the Wildcats. The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in KenPom, while Arizona is ranked No. 8, one spot behind Houston.
Within the West region, Big 12 foe Texas Tech is projected to hold the 6-seed. Kansas holds a 6-seed alongside 7-seed Baylor in the Midwest region, Iowa State grabs a 4-seed in the East region, while 1-seed Houston and 3-seed BYU land spots in the South region.
Arizona could easily make an argument to be No. 1 in the AP Poll and every ranking and bracket out there now, given its resume wins over power programs, including the previous two national champions.
