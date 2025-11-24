Arizona, Denver Channels and Odds for Monday's Showdown
The college basketball season is a long and bumpy road filled with highs and lows in what is a 31-game regular season slate. And for No. 4 Arizona (5-0), the gauntlet of the schedule is in full swing as it hit the road against No. 3 UConn for a midweek clash of titans.
The last meeting between these two programs came during the 2018-19 season when the Wildcats won 76-72 over UConn. Arizona was riding a 2-game winning streak but trailed the all-time series 2-5 to the Huskies.
Arizona and coach Tommy Lloyd faced their toughest test of the early part of the schedule and went into Storrs, Conn. and took down the Huskies (4-1) in a thrilling 71-67 game that came down to the wire.
When looking across the country in this early stage of the college basketball season, no team has a better resume than Arizona, which has beaten then-No. 3 Florida, then-No. 15 UCLA and now No. 3 UConn.
In comparison, last season, Arizona struggled in its non-conference slate of games falling to Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma, West Virginia and UCLA. However, the team battled back in the Big 12 and finished the year in the Sweet Sixteen with a 24-13 record.
Although the WIldcats have captured three marquee wins, the Wildcats still have to face Alabama, Auburn and San Diego State still left on the non-conference schedule.
Now, the WIldcats will return home following the win over UConn and take on Denver (2-3) with a late 8:30 p.m. (MST) tipoff and will be televised on CBS Sports Networks.
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (5-0) vs. Denver (2-3)
- Time: 8:30 p.m. (MST)
- Location: McKale Center | Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: CBS Sports Networks
- Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM: 199
- Odds: N/A
Arizona is on a roll right now and has the best resume thus far in the early college basketball season with three marquee wins. The Wildcats have proven that they can take care of business when playing mid-major teams with dominating wins over Utah Tech and NAU.
Although the WIldcats have started off slow against teams like Utah Tech, Arizona has veteran leadership in point guard Jaden Bradley, Anthony Dell’Orso, Tobe Awaka and Evan Nelson that have played a lot of college basketball and know the importance of playing hard in games like this that are easy to overlook for a young team.
Arizona will have an advantage at every position and the height in Motiejus Krivs and Awaka will create issues for Denver on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.
