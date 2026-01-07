Why Lloyd Believes Arizona’s Scoring Depth Is So Critical

The Arizona Wildcats have arguably been college basketball’s best team this season. A large reason for that, has been their explosive offensive firepower.

The #1-ranked Wildcats are averaging 90.8 points per game this season. They have six players that are averaging double-digit point totals: Koa Peat (14.4 PPG), Brayden Burries (14.3 PPG), Jaden Bradley (13.7 PPG), Motiejus Krivas (10.3 PPG), Tobe Awaka (10.1 PPG), and Anthony Dell’orso (10.0 PPG), flexing their depth up and down their rotation as one of the deepest teams in the country.

That versatile offensive attack has helped push the Wildcats to a 14-0 record so far this season, one of six undefeated teams in the country. Arizona is 4-0 in Quad 1 games, 2-0 in Quad 2 games, and has made numerous statement wins with 5 victories over ranked opponents this year.

Jan 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) looks for the play as Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) defends during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In the latest AP Poll, the Wildcats came in first place for the fifth consecutive week, just barely beating out the Michigan Wolverines for the nation’s top spot. After starting the season ranked #13, the Wildcats have soared to the top in a hurry.

Following their latest win over Utah, a 97-78 dismantling of the Utes, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke at length about the team’s depth on the offensive side of the ball, and the impact it has had on the early part of the season.

“It allows you to kind of settle in on a rotation,” Lloyd said. “You can get guys rest. Sometimes when a team makes a run, and you’re afraid to sub, you might leave a guy out there for three or four minutes longer than he usually was, and then you kind of run their legs out of them.”

“I just think that when you have multiple guys that contribute, you’re a little more comfortable sticking to a closer to a subbing rotation where guys have certainty, and know where their opportunities are going to come,” he continued. “The other thing is, it’s a luxury of having a lot of good players, and we don’t ever want to be a program that’s just relying on one guy.”

The Wildcats will look to continue what has been a magical season up to this point. After a dominant win to start off Big 12 play, Arizona has all the makings of a true national title contender, and they’ll be challenged many more times throughout the season in what has become a highly competitive Big 12 conference this season.