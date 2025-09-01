Arizona Finds Itself in the Mix for a Major Recruit
Since being hired as the head coach of the Arizona women’s basketball program, Becky Burke has been busy building the roster for the 2025-26 season and finalizing her coaching staff with high-level assistant coaches from across the country.
Before Arizona, Burke was a successful head coach at four different programs where she was able to turn things around and get them back on track. Overall, she has a record of 174-92 since the start of her career in 2016.
“I would like to thank President (Suresh) Garimella and Desireé for this wonderful opportunity to lead Arizona Women’s Basketball, a program with such a rich tradition,” Burke said. “Wildcats’ fans fully understand the role that elite culture plays in building a program that wins championships. Our staff will be ready to make that a reality as we call Tucson home.”
After the Wildcats had an underwhelming 2024-25 season as the team went 19-14 and missing the NCAA Tournament completely, Burke saw most of the previous season’s roster leave the team with only forward Montaya Dew staying with the team.
So, Burke had to work hard to build up the upcoming season’s roster with a mix of transfers and recruits she was able to land late in the process compared to the rest of the country.
With the roster set, Burke has shifted her focus to recruiting classes in order to get the program headed in the right direction and back in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona has already received two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class in Priyanka Ponnam, Callie Hinder and now four-star guard Jasleen Green with Burke trying to rebuild the program.
Arizona has been busy on the recruiting trail and has offered multiple high-level prospects from across the country.
Recently, Arizona re-offered guard Carib Morris, who originally had an offer from Arizona when Barnes was the head coach.
Morris is a 6-foot-2 guard from Cumming, Ga., where she has received offers from Pittsburgh, Oregon, Florida and Texas Tech among other Power 4 programs.
Arizona has a long way to go in the recruiting process for Morris, but is getting on the right track with Burke leading the charge.
As of right now there is no official visiting date for Morris to visit the Wildcats' campus. However, it is expected that she will be making a trip in the near future.
