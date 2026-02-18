How Arizona's Awaka, Kharchenkov Staying Level-Headed

For the first time all season, the Arizona Wildcats are face-to-face with adversity, and now it’s time to respond accordingly.

After starting out 23-0, and dominating the top of the AP Poll for several weeks in a row, the Wildcats probably wish that this past week never happened, as they dropped back-to-back games against a Darryn Peterson-less Kansas team on the road, and a gritty Texas Tech team at home.

Dominance eroding

The Wildcats have now fallen to #4 in the AP Poll rankings, and don’t appear to have the same dominance that they showed through the first few months of the season. Also, it is no guarantee that Arizona secures a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in light of their recent slump.

Things don’t get much easier from here. Arizona’s remaining schedule includes matchups with #22 BYU, #2 Houston, #8 Kansas once again, and #6 Iowa State. If Arizona is to turn things around and finish the season off strong, they’ll need to flip the page quickly.

Kharchenkov, Awaka, react to adversity .

Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov spoke about what needs to change going forward after the loss to Texas Tech.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) dunks the ball and hangs on the rim during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“Yeah. Two losses in a row, tough losses,” Kharchenkov said. “We are going to watch film. We’re going to get our mistakes a little bit better. Next game. Next game is already in a couple of days. So, we’ve got to focus on that. Learn from all those mistakes, but don’t live in the past, live in the present.”

Veteran big man Tobe Awaka also shared Kharchenkov’s sentiment about staying steady, and level-headed despite the losing skid.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Perspective is everything

“I think it’s just a matter of perspective,” Awaka said. “March is still March. If we do what we do, if we do what we’re supposed to do, during that stretch, all of this is forgotten. That’s not to say that this doesn’t sting, and home losses don’t sting. We know what the fans mean to us, and just the way that they were able to pack out the stadium today, and show their support and how they’ve been showing support throughout the whole season. It’s tough. I’m not really about my own feelings, but theirs, the effort, the energy that they put into supporting us and making sure that we feel like we have an army behind us.”

“In terms of the young guys, just keeping the perspective,” he added. “Just knowing that, okay, we’ve lost two games, it’s on to the next. Just trying not to let it snowball. You’re never too high for too long before you get kind of punched in the mouth, and there’s a reality check.”

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!