Three-Star Arizona OL Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
Early National Signing Day for the 2026 class is less than a week away, and as it nears, plenty of movement among some of the top prospects is expected, as flip season is in full swing.
While Arizona still needs to monitor its 2026 class as some of their commits might flip to another program, the Wildcats and head coach Brent Brennan just received good news about a three-star offensive lineman commit, as he officially shut down his recruitment.
Wildcats' Three-Star OL Commit Shuts Down His Recruitment
On Nov 26, Khalil Sanogo, a three-star Arizona offensive lineman commit from Mansfield Legacy High School in Mansfield, Texas, announced on X that he has officially shut down his recruitment and is locked in with the Wildcats, writing, "My recruitment is officially SHUT DOWN. Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of my journey."
Sanogo has been committed to Arizona since July and is ranked by Rivals as the 10th highest-rated commit (out of 20) in the Wildcats' 2026 class. Now that his recruitment is sealed, it prevents any other program from potentially sliding in and flipping him from Arizona before Early National Signing Day.
While Sanogo likely won't immediately contribute to Brennan's offense, he should be able to make an impact for Arizona during his college career. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1,196 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 91 offensive tackle, and the No. 162 prospect from Texas.
Over the next few days, several elite 2026 prospects are expected to flip their commitments, and while there isn't currently anyone on flip watch for Arizona, Sanogo shutting down his recruitment gives Brennan and his staff one less thing to worry about this cycle.
Sanogo is the second Arizona commit to end his recruitment before Early National Signing Day, joining four-star cornerback Xaier Hiler, who did the same on Nov 20. Brennan has done a solid job in the 2026 cycle, with the Wildcats' class ranking 45th nationally according to Rivals.
Barring any significant changes, the class is expected to finish near that ranking in high school recruiting, and Arizona has the chance to improve it even more during the transfer portal period in Jan.
In today's college football recruiting scene, almost no commitment is completely secure until a prospect signs on the dotted line. Still, Sanogo has made it clear to the Arizona staff that he will stay part of their 2026 class.
Please share your thoughts on Sanogo shutting down his recruitment process.