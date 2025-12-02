Wildcats Land 2027 Three-Star Wide Receiver From Arizona
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and the Wildcats' recruiting staff have been on a hot streak recently, adding two more prospects to their 2026 class in the days leading up to Early National Signing Day.
While most attention remains on the 2026 recruiting cycle, Arizona continues to actively target 2027 prospects, including a three-star in-state wide receiver who recently announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
2027 Three-Star Wideout Commits to Arizona
On Dec. 1, Trey Smith, a three-star wide receiver from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, committed to the Wildcats. Smith announced his commitment on X and thanked all the coaches who have recruited him throughout his process.
- "I want to thank every coach who has taken the time to build a relationship with me and believe in my potential," Smith wrote. "Your support and offers mean more than you know. With that being said, I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona."
Smith is the second commit Brennan and his staff have landed in the 2027 cycle, joining three-star safety Jalani Culpepper. He's a solid recruit with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 569 overall player nationally, the No. 72 wide receiver, and the No. 10 prospect from Arizona.
Shortly after committing to Arizona, Smith spoke with Rivals' Greg Biggins about his decision. The young wide receiver visited Tucson several times during his recruitment and told Biggins that he felt comfortable on each visit, with the environment in and around the program being a significant factor in his choice to commit.
- “The coaches made me feel comfortable from the start and I loved how their families were always around. It really felt like a true family environment," Smith told Biggins. "Every time I left campus, I found myself wanting to go back, and that’s when I knew it was different.”
Smith also mentioned that his relationship with Arizona's coaching staff, especially wide receiver Bobby Wade, was another key factor in his decision to commit to the Wildcats.
- “My relationship with the Arizona coaching staff was a major part of my decision,” Smith told Biggins. “They’re some of the most genuine coaches I’ve talked to. I never felt like just a number, they knew everything about me and even about my family."
- He continued, “Coach Wade has been my main recruiter throughout the whole process and I looked forward to our conversations every week. They believed in me early and offered me before I even ran my track time last March and that meant a lot to me.”
Landing an in-state recruit like Smith this early in the 2027 cycle is a massive win for the Wildcats, and it should position Arizona for future success as the cycle progresses.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Smith's commitment. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.