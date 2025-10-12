Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Hears Recent News on Major Target

Arizona has been working hard on a major five-star talent and has seen recent news of the high-level prospect.

Troy Hutchison

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.
Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) shoots the ball during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game against the Columbus Explorers at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Since taking over Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been one of the most successful up-and-coming coaches in college basketball going 112-33 over the course of the last four seasons making the NCAA Tournament each season and leading the program to three Sweet Sixteen appearances.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This past season, Lloyd and his program entered a new era of Arizona basketball with the Wildcats leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big 12 Conference. In UA’s first season in a new conference, the team went 24-13 while finishing third in the conference standings.

In the Big 12 Tournament, the Wildcats made it to the conference title game and fell 72-64 to Houston, which would go on to play for the National Title.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) defends against Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Following the end to the season, Arizona lost star guard Caleb Love to graduation and forward Carter Bryant to the NBA Draft where he went No. 14 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

Plus, Arizona saw two key players in KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar leave the program and transfer to Power 4 programs.

Despite that, Arizona will be fully loaded again with four key returners in Jaden Badley, Tobe Awaka, Anthony Dell’Orso and Motiejus Krivas. Plus, Lloyd and his staff signed the No. 2 recruiting class according to 24/7 Sports.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) drives to the basket against Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Now, Arizona is locking in on the recruiting trail again and working to put together another high-level class for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Lloyd and his staff always make sure to turn over every rock and even go back to check on the status of high-level recruits across the country to see if they can get a footing in the recruitment.

When looking at 24/7 Sports’ breakdown of five-star guard Caleb Holt out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Arizona was cold on his recruiting list.

Grayson Rams guard Caleb Holt (3) makes an acrobatic lay up attempt while being guarded by Columbus Explorers guard Cayden Boozer (2) during the first quarter of a City of Palms Classic quarterfinal game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, while on the road for recruiting, Lloyd and his staff made sure to drop by Prolific Prep showing that they have an interest in Holt and his talents.

The visit to Florida seems to have paid off for Lloyd with the recent news that Holt scheduled a visit to Tucson during the program’s annual Red-Blue Showcase

Holt saw McKale Center rocking with a sold out crowd, 3-point contest, slam dunk contest, the game and stars like Shauille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski bringing the energy.

Dec 18, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rob Gronkowski holds the championship belt after the UNLV Rebels defeated the California Golden Bears in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Plus, Holt saw a postgame concert called “Post/Move” featuring coach Lloyd as his alter-ego Tomm-e, Mix Master Mike from the Beasty Boys and DJ Diesel “aka” O’Neal to headline the event.

Following the trip to Tucson, Holt announced that he will be canceling his trip to Aubrun, which is a great sign for the Wildcats. Plus, the Tigers are going through a coaching change with Bruce Pearl stepping down and his son Steven becoming the next head coach.

Now, Holt has taken a trip to Kentucky getting to take in Rupp Areana and talk to WIldcats’ head coach Mark Pope. 

Oct 11, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope watches the action during Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The fact that Arizona has been able to build momentum in the recruitment of Holt is a great sign for Lloyd and his staff. Arizona has taken its swing at the five-star talent and seems to be making ground to potentially land Holt.

Please be sure to share your thoughts about the Wildcats taking a swing at five-star guard Caleb Holt. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.