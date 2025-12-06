Arizona Loses 2026 Three-Star CB Target After Late Push

There's no denying that Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have done a tremendous job on the recruiting trail throughout the 2026 cycle, and especially during the early national signing period.

However, while the Wildcats found considerable success, they did miss out on a few key prospects they had been targeting as late additions to their class, including a three-star cornerback recruit who committed to Kansas State on Friday.

Arizona Cornerback Target Commits to Kansas State

On Dec. 5, Josiah Vilmael, a three-star cornerback from Fort Bend Travis High School in Richmond, Texas, announced on X that he would be committing to Kansas State, writing, "Every Man A Wildcat! COMMITTED!"

Vilmael had initially been committed to Oklahoma State. However, after the program parted ways with former head coach Mike Gundy in September, the young cornerback decommitted from the Cowboys and reopened his recruitment.

Arizona was one of the first programs to offer him after his decommitment from Oklahoma State, and the Wildcats worked quickly to get him to Tucson, hosting him on campus for an official visit in October.

The Wildcats continued to pursue Vilmael throughout the rest of the fall, and on Nov. 18, Arizona on SI reported that Arizona had made the three-star cornerback's final eight schools list.

According to Rivals' Same Spiegelman, Vilmael's final decision came down to Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas. Although Brennan and his staff made a strong push down the stretch to land him, he ultimately chose to continue his football career in Manhattan.

Vilmael discussed his commitment to Kansas State with Spiegelman. He explained that the program made him feel like a priority and that he liked what they offered in terms of developing him for the pros.

“They’ve made me feel like a top priority and that I’m going to succeed at my position for a long time,” Vilmael told Spiegelman. “They produce long-time NFL cornerbacks — not just getting in the NFL, but playing for a long time.”

Losing Vilmael to Kansas State undoubtedly hurts for the Wildcats, as he would have been a great late addition to their 2026 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 1,233 overall recruit nationwide, the No. 118 cornerback, and the No. 168 prospect from Texas.

Even without landing Vilmael, Arizona still did a great job during the signing period, landing a total of 21 commits, and bringing in the Rivals' 39th-ranked class in the country.

