Arizona Names Team Captains for Hawaii Game
The wait is finally over and the long offseason is coming to an end in five days as the Wildcats are close to opening their 2025 season against Hawaii on Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. (MST). Now, before the start of the season, head coach Brent Brennan went out and revamped his coaching staff following the end of an underwhelming 4-8 year with the team missing a bowl game berth.
Brennan mixed his coaching staff up by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
Although this is the first game for the Wildcats, we have seen Hawaii already record a win in a game against Stanford in a solid 23-20 victory off a game-winning field goal by kicker Kansei Matsuzawa.
Before the Wildcats take the field on Saturday, Brennan spoke to the media one last time about the upcoming game, what he has seen in practice and his thoughts on Hawaii.
During his press conference, Brennan was asked about the team captains for the season and if the team and staff have come to a decision on those guys.
“I can tell you right now for sure for this one, the first group going out there will be Noah [Fifita], Tre [Smith], and Genesis [Smith],’” Brennan stated. “And then there'll be a player to be named later that'll be added to that group.”
So the WIldcats are going with two defensive players in Tre and Genesis and an offensive player in Fifita with one player to be named ahead of game-time.
It was unclear if these will be the captains for the season, or if this will be a game-by-game basis for Arizona and the coaching staff.
Arizona will face off against Hawaii in a game that will feature two programs that have been coached by legendary head coach Dick Tomey.
