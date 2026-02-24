Arizona Making Encouraging Strides Toward Top 2027 Safety

Throughout the college football offseason, Arizona has had coach Brent Brennan and his staff make the 2027 recruiting cycle a priority, and the Wildcats are firmly in the running for several of the nation’s top prospects.

One of those prospects is a three-star safety from California, and a national recruiting analyst recently named the Wildcats a frontrunner in his recruitment.

Arizona Standing Out to 3-Star 2027 Safety

Throughout the 2027 recruiting cycle, Arizona has been targeting Dillon Davis, a three-star safety from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California. The Wildcats first offered him in June 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davis has established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the country and holds offers from 17 Division I programs. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 482 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 45 safety, and the No. 43 prospect in the state of California.

While several programs are actively pursuing Davis, Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney recently reported that Arizona and UCLA have emerged as the top two contenders in the young defensive back’s recruitment.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“There have been some changes at the top for the three-star safety from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco now with Arizona and UCLA leading the way,” Gorney wrote. “Davis loves how the coaching staffs are operating at those programs so the Wildcats and the Bruins have jumped right to the top.”

Davis is one of Arizona’s top targets in the 2027 class, and the Wildcats have been pursuing him as long as any other program. While Brennan and his staff will face competition from several programs for the St. John Bosco star, it’s clear he’s highly interested in continuing his football career in Tucson.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with Ayden Garnes (9), Dalton Johnson (43) and Genesis Smith (12) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As of now, Davis hasn’t set a commitment date or scheduled any visits. Still, based on Gorney’s report, the Wildcats should be in line for an official visit with the three-star safety and should aim to bring him to campus at some point this spring.

While a lot can change in the coming months, the Wildcats appear to have cemented their status as a contender in Davis’ recruitment and should remain near the top of his list leading up to his decision.

If Arizona can continue to make progress with Davis in the coming months and get him on campus for an official visit, the Wildcats should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 class.

