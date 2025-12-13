Arizona Needs to Improve in This Area vs Alabama

Arizona is atop the AP Poll for the first time since 2023, but Saturday is the first chance the Wildcats will get to defend the high praise.

The Wildcats are on the road in Birmingham to face Alabama on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide are No. 12 in the AP Poll and have the ability to light up the scoreboard in a hurry.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd calls for a player off the bench during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd's aggressive scheduling allows the Wildcats to boast four ranked wins already this season, including a 97-68 thumping of Auburn last weekend.

Arizona can go for a sweep of Alabama's SEC programs this week with another big road win. However, Alabama's shooting ability paired with Arizona's suffocating defense presents an interesting matchup. If the Wildcats aren't able to slow the Crimson Tide down, they might have to play in a shootout. For that to happen, Arizona needs to develop some consistency on the outside.

Arizona's Lack of 3-pointers

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) shoots a three pointer against the Auburn Tigers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Despite taking down some of the top teams in the country and playing excellent basketball, the Wildcats differ from other contenders by steering away from the arc.

Arizona has only attempted 128 shots from 3-point range in eight games, averaging just 16 shots per game. Freshman guard Brayden Burries and veteran Anthony Dell'Orso lead the Wildcats as the primary distance shooters, with fellow freshman Dwayne Aristode also knocking down 12triples off the bench.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

On the flip side, Alabama averages 36.1 3-point shots per game and converts on 34.8% of those attempts. In Alabama's most recent game against UTSA, the Crimson Tide jacked up 57 shots from beyond the arc, but only hit on 16 of them.

Where the Wildcats thrive is in the paint. Lloyd has plenty of depth down low and uses it to good effect. Koa Peat leads the team with 15.9 points per game from underneath, while the Wildcats average 47.3 points per game in the paint.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona should be able to rely on that consistency again on Saturday, but if Alabama goes on a run with hot shooting from outside, the Wildcats could find themselves playing catch-up, and a reliable 3-point shooter could be helpful.

Dell'Orso is the most reliable, connecting on 41.4% of his shots, while Burries has found a scoring rhythm lately, scoring 15 or more points in three straight games. He has hit four triples in that span.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2) celebrates after he scores a three pointer against the Auburn Tigers during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“We’ve been so dominant in the paint, I don’t think it’s a matter of we can’t do one or the other,” said Dell’Orso. “I think it’s just that’s the way the games have gone so far. We’ve made an emphasis to get in the paint, put foul pressure and all that kind of stuff. We’re a big, physical team, so we’re just playing to our strengths.”

