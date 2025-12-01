Previewing Arizona's Upcoming SEC Slate
Tommy Lloyd doesn't take his foot off the gas during the season, and he certainly did not take it off when scheduling Arizona's non-conference portion of the season.
After a dominant victory at home over Norfolk State, the Wildcats will get back to facing some competition closer to their own skill level. And finally, one of those ranked foes will have to come through McKale Center.
On Saturday, Arizona will host No. 21 Auburn in Tucson and travel to Birmingham, Alabama, the following week to square off with No. 8 Alabama.
The Wildcats have gotten big performances from a variety of different players so far this season, but the common denominator in big games has been senior guard Jaden Bradley. He's averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season.
Bradley has been the closer for the Wildcats so far in the biggest moments. Against Florida, UCLA and UConn, Bradley had a flurry of baskets to push Arizona to a lead it wouldn't surrender. His defense is also a reliable piece that the Wildcats depend on.
Koa Peat is leading the Wildcats in scoring as a freshman, averaging 15.6 points per game alongside 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
The Wildcats have taken down three ranked teams on the road this season and risen to No. 2 in the AP Poll with possibly the best resume in the country during the early part of the season. Now, Arizona will have a chance to defend itself against two of the best the SEC has to offer.
How Arizona Matches Up With Auburn
The Tigers are 6-2 and have been tested during the non-conference portion of the season as well. Auburn boasts wins over St. John's and Oregon while sporting a narrow loss to Houston and a 30-point defeat at the hands of Michigan.
Keyshawn Hall is Auburn's top scorer, averaging 20.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists so far this season. The 6-foot-7 senior is aggressive from all parts of the floor, but uses his size to overwhelm defenders on drives from the wing into the paint.
Arizona lost freshman starter Ivan Kharchenkov against Norfolk State after the forward appeared to roll his ankle. Kharchenkov has been a great defensive asset this season, nabbing 1.4 steals per game, and would be a huge loss for the Wildcats if he can't play.
Auburn also has a strong scoring guard in sophomore Tahaad Pettiford. He poured in 27 points for the Tigers in the win over St. John's and is not afraid to let it fly from range. Though he's only hit on 27.3% on his shots from beyond the arc, he has connected on seven 3-pointers in the past two games.
Arizona will likely ask Bradley to step up and contain Pettiford on the perimeter, but Brayden Burries could be tested as well if Auburn tries to roll into that matchup.
Ultimately, Arizona should have an advantage underneath with any combination of Peat, Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas, but Auburn has been able to score with ease. The Tigers have won every game they've played when scoring 80 points or more, but 0-2 when scoring less. That should be the magic number for Arizona.
The Wildcats still have two weeks until traveling to face Alabama, the highest-ranked SEC team as of now, with losses to Gonzaga and Purdue.
