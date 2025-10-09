Arizona Takes a MASSIVE Blow on Defensive Line
After having a rough first year under head coach Brent Brennan where the Wildcats started behind the eight ball with injuries and key players like running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ruled ineligible after playing in the first game of the season, Arizona has managed to recollect and start off the 2025 season with a 4-1 record putting the team two games away from a bowl berth.
Although the season has started off on the right foot for the Wildcats, like many teams across the country you will have ups and downs not only in terms of wins and losses but also navigating a roster with injuries, playing time, academics and all the things that come in a 12-game college football season.
Arizona now will face another hurdle this week as the team prepares to face No. 18 BYU with the recent news of edge rusher Tre Smith being out for the game.
However, the injury to Smith has become much more serious with the news of him having season ending surgery on Thursday morning, which Brennan announced during his weekly press conference.
This is a massive blow for an Arizona team that has already lost a player on the defensive line in Jarra Anderson, who is no longer with the program. Smith has been one of the leaders of the defense and has established himself as the top pass rusher on the team.
When asked about the injury to Smith, Brenanna simply said that he had the surgery and will be out for the remainder of the year. He was asked about the injury but would not disclose any information of the problem.
In four games this season, Smith has collected seven tackles and one tackle for loss while trying to battle through some injuries that come with the grind of playing. Now, his season is over and Arizona will be looking to fill that void.
When looking at the Wildcats’ options for filling the hole left behind by Smith are Mays Pese, Malachi Bailey and even possibly moving linebacker Chase Kennedy to the defensive line.
I think it is more realistic that the Wildcats mix and match there and we could see Kennedy and Riley WIlson see time up front, especially in third down situations. When looking at the linebackers on Arizona’s roster and Myron Robinson emerging as a roational player, I think it is safe to say that UA has the depth at stretch things out with that unit.
