Arizona Holds Steady in Final AP Poll Before March Madness

The Arizona Wildcats finished the regular season in a familiar spot in the AP Poll, coming at No. 2 for the third-consecutive week.

The Wildcats received 4 first-place votes, while No. 3 Michigan earned one, and No. 1 Duke earned the other 56. After peaking as high as #1 for nine-consecutive weeks, the Wildcats briefly fell to No. 4 before climbing back up to No. 2, where they remained for the rest of the regular season.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats started out the season as the No. 13 team in the land, and quickly rose in the ranks to the top of the poll, where they remained for the majority of the season thanks to a blistering 23-0 start. Arizona rounded out the regular season with a 29-2 record, one of just five teams in all of Division I to win 29 or more games this season.

Arizona’s Strong Week

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates a three point basket he made during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

This past week saw the Wildcats notch double-digit wins over No. 6 Iowa State and Colorado. Arizona set a new program record with 29 regular-season victories and entered the Big 12 Tournament as the #1 seed in a loaded conference.

Their resume as a whole includes 15 Quad 1 wins, five Quad 2 wins, victories over 10 ranked opponents, and top-three placements in not just the AP Poll, but also KenPom and NET rankings as well.

Arizona’s Best Wins

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks for a pass against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of their most notable wins this season include victories over Florida, Auburn, Alabama, UConn, BYU twice, Kansas once, Houston — without Koa Peat —, Iowa State, and UCLA, and UCF.

Their mix of talented freshmen — such as Brayden Burries and Koa Peat — along with experienced veterans in the form of Jaden Bradley and Tobe Awaka has given Tommy Lloyd’s team a unique dynamic that so far has culminated in one of the best seasons in program history.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

They’ve proven they can beat just about anyone on any given night, and as such have cemented themselves as one of the favorites to secure a national championship this season.

Feb 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) fouls Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Other notable changes in this week’s poll across the Big 12 include: Houston jumping from No. 7 to No. 5, Iowa State slipping from No. 6 to No. 7, Kansas staying at No. 14, Texas Tech sliding from No. 10 to No. 16, and TCU and BYU each receiving votes.