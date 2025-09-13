Arizona vs. Kansas State Live Game Thread
The Arizona Wildcats enter tonight’s matchup against Kansas State brimming with confidence after a 2-0 start. They’ve outscored Hawaii and Weber State 97-24 in two blowout wins—results that were expected against over matched opponents. Now comes Arizona’s true first test of the season, a chance to prove that their early dominance can carry over against a Power Five foe.
The Wildcats will wear throwback Block “A” helmets with paw print stickers honoring program legends like Chuck Cecil and Ricky Hunley. Arizona football eyes first 3–0 start since 2015 Friday against Kansas State. Coach Brent Brennan calls the Kansas State game a “big opportunity” for the Wildcats. Kansas State, meanwhile, is reeling at 1-2 after entering the season ranked No. 17.
The powerful run game that fueled their success last year and drove their preseason hype has completely disappeared. The run blocking has been poor, the offense disjointed, and quarterback Avery Johnson has yet to find his rhythm. Last year, when these two teams met in Manhattan, Kansas State dominated Arizona in a 31-7 victory on their home turf.
Start of the First Quarter
- Scoring update No. 1: Micheal Salgado-Medina's field goal from 47 yards out is no good. The score remains tied at zero.
- Drive summary ( 8 plays, 45 yards, 4:13)
- Scoring update No. 2: Luis Rodriguez field goal from 51 yards out is good. KSU leads 3-0 over UA.
- Drive Summary ( 4 plays, -10 yards, 1:26)