EXCLUSIVE: Lincoln Maego Details Visit To Arizona And More
The Arizona Wildcats have started to become one of the better recruiting schools in the 2027 recruiting class as they have offered and targeted many of the best players in the class. One of the players who recently received his offer from the Arizona Wildcats, and has been targeted by them, is 2027 four-star offensive lineman Lincoln Maego.
Maego holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats. Maego caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his current recruitment.
"It meant a lot, and it was really cool because Coach Joe Salave’a offered me, and he went to Oceanside High School with my dad. To have that connection with him, going to the same high school as him and going to high school with my dad was special," the Wildcats target stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The Arizona Wildcats are looking to build their recruiting up more and more, and luckily, they have many outstanding coaches who win the recruits over.
"Coach O is really down to earth, and he has a really good relationship with his OL. I had a good time meeting with him during my unofficial visit. He’s easy to talk to, and I liked the way he coached on it there at practice, too."
Visiting is always on the table as they already taken a road trip.
"I did an unofficial visit in April. It’s only like a 6-hour drive, so my whole family made it a family road trip."
The talented recruit has had many great trips to schools thus far.
"I've only done 5 unofficial visits to Arizona, Michigan, Michigan State, Washington, and UCLA, so those are the ones I really know right now. I really liked all the coaches from all the schools we visited."
Many things come to mind when Maego thinks of the Wildcats. He explains more.
"Family atmosphere is what comes to mind. The coaches had their families at the facility, and the whole staff there was very welcoming."
Ranking schools isn't in the picture for the talented recruit just yet as it is still early in the process.
"I don’t think I have a rank for any of the schools yet, and I really think the schools I visited all have really good things about them, from the coaching staff to the OL groups to the facilities. Coach O and Coach Joe really made the trip to Arizona a good one."