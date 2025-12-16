Treydan Stukes’ Walk-On Journey to All-American Honors

Being named an Associated Press Third Team All-American places Stukes among the elite defenders in the country and marks a high point not only for him but for the Arizona program, which now boasts national recognition on both sides of the ball. Stukes turned into a true defensive anchor and leader this season, and that did not go unnoticed.

Stukes’s 2025 season was a resounding bounce-back after a significant knee injury limited him to only four games in 2024. Returning to full health, he quickly reestablished himself as a cornerstone of Arizona’s secondary, blending veteran awareness with playmaking ability.

Over 10 games played this season, Stukes amassed 52 total tackles, averaging more than five tackles per game with 24 solo stops and 28 assists, demonstrating his ability to make plays all over the field.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to his tackling output, Stukes has been a ball-hawk and disruptor in coverage. He finished the year with four interceptions and six pass breakups, numbers that tied him among the top defenders in the Big 12 Conference and helped swing momentum in key games.

One such moment came in Arizona’s Territorial Cup victory over Arizona State, where Stukes soared for a game-turning interception, highlighting his athleticism and instincts as a defender.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes’s leadership extended beyond just raw numbers. Teammates and coaches consistently praised his work ethic and attitude traits that have defined his path at Arizona. A sixth-year senior, he walked on early in his career and fought his way into a starting role, overcoming adversity and injuries to reach collegiate football’s national stage. His story from walk-on to an All-American speaks to perseverance and the impact of experience in critical defensive roles.

Alongside the All-American honor, Stukes also earned significant All-Big 12 recognition, being named First Team All-Conference, a nod to his influence on both the Arizona defense and the league’s toughest matchups. This distinction marks one of the strongest seasons for a defensive back in Wildcat history and underscores Arizona’s defensive resurgence under coordinator Danny Gonzales.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats saw a turnaround that was highlighted by great talent that stepped up when it mattered and generated a consistent and successful regular season. National recognition for the work is just a testament to how strong a team they truly turned into during the 2025 campaign that ended with a 9-3 record and a spot in 17th in the college football playoff ranking.

