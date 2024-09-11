Arizona Wildcats Quarterback Noah Fifita Considered 'On the Radar' for Heisman
The Arizona Wildcats are off to a nice start in 2024, as they have won their first two games. While the Wildcats are undefeated, they looked like a very different team in both contests.
To start the season, Arizona’s talented offense was on display against the New Mexico Lobos.
In their 61-39 victory, the passing attack for the Wildcats was extremely impressive, as quarterback Noah Fifita threw for 422 yards with four touchdown passes. Fifita’s favorite target in that game was wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who totaled 10 receptions, 304 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.
The impressive Week 1 for Arizona led many to believe that Week 2 was going to be a cakewalk. However, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks had other plans, as it was a tight 22-10 win for the Wildcats.
Due to the strong start to the season for Fifita, he is going to be in the Heisman conversation, despite a subpar game in Week 2.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently ranked potential Heisman candidates, listing Fifita in the third tier.
“Fifita and the 'Cats stumbled in Week 2, trudging past Northern Arizona 22-10. He completed 18-of-26 passes but only for 173 yards with one score and one interception. Fifita is set to (indirectly) challenge the next guy on Friday evening.”
Falling into the third tier in the Heisman rankings is a fair spot.
In Week 2, Fifita really should have put up much better numbers than he did against the Lumberjacks, as he only totaled 173 passing yards and one touchdown in the win. If he was able to have a game similar to what he did in Week 1, he would have been ranked much higher.
In Week 3, Fifita will be seeing his first matchup against a Top 25 team, and these are the games where Heisman trophies are won and lost.
The Wildcats will be on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats in their first big game of the season. The Wildcats of K-State have a very good defense, so this will be a matchup of contrasting styles.
Both teams didn’t look great in Week 2, as they both very well may have been looking ahead to this matchup.
For Arizona, they will need Fifita and McMillian to play like they did in Week 1, because if they perform like they did in Week 2, the Wildcats will be handed a loss.
Kansas State also has a Heisman hopeful in quarterback Avery Johnson, so this game could help create some clarity in the early Heisman race.