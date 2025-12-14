Three Arizona Women’s Basketball Players to Watch vs. Chicago State

The Arizona Wildcats enter their matchup against Chicago State as heavy favorites, boasting strong team stats and depth. While the Cougars will rely heavily on their top scorers, Arizona’s success is built on balanced scoring, high shooting efficiency, and disciplined defense. Three Wildcats players stand out this season as pivotal to maintaining Arizona’s pace and dominance: Mickayla Perdue, Noelani Cornfield, and Nora Francois.

Mickayla Perdue – Lead Scorer and Interior Force

Forward Mickayla Perdue has been Arizona’s top scoring threat this season, averaging 17.2 points per game while shooting .512 from the field. She also contributes 7.4 rebounds per game and 1.5 assists, giving her a complete offensive and defensive profile.

Perdue’s ability to score efficiently inside and in the midrange makes her the centerpiece of Arizona’s offense. Against Chicago State, she is likely to dominate the paint, challenge the Cougars’ interior defense, and create scoring opportunities for teammates by drawing double teams.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Her rebounding numbers are key for controlling the glass and limiting Chicago State’s second-chance points. In addition, Perdue’s size and physicality allow her to contest shots on the defensive end, reinforcing Arizona’s strong defensive profile.

Noelani Cornfield – Playmaker and Floor General

Guard Noelani Cornfield has excelled as Arizona’s floor general, averaging 11.5 points and 8.0 assists per game, along with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Cornfield’s assist numbers highlight her ability to create offense not only for herself but for teammates like Perdue and Muhammad.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonaís Noelani Cornfield speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Her decision-making will be critical against Chicago State, as the Wildcats look to maintain their ball movement and high-efficiency offense.

Additionally, her 1.2 steals per game contribute to Arizona’s defensive strength, as she can generate turnovers and transition opportunities. Cornfield’s presence ensures that Arizona’s offense remains balanced and fluid, allowing the team to exploit mismatches and sustain scoring runs.

Nora Francois - Upcoming skillset

Nov 29, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; New Orleans Privateers center Nora Francois (0) scores a basket against Baylor Lady Bears guard Bella Fontleroy (22) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This season, François has been contributing in a more specialized yet efficient role for the Wildcats. According to team statistics, she is averaging about 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while adding roughly 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in limited minutes (around 15.5 minutes per contest).

Most importantly for Fançois, her shooting has been extremely efficient, as she is converting 57.1% of her field‑goal attempts, demonstrating a strong ability to finish around the rim and make the most of her touches and has looked better and better as she gets more quality minutes.

