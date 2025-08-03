Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast: Arizona Camp Update
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.
Three Observations
Kicking Game
- At this moment, it looks like newly added kicker Ian Wagner will be the kickoff kicker with either Michael Salgado-Medina, or Tyler Prasuhn battling it out for the starting place kicking job. The two were taking PAT and field goal attempts during camp and switched off between the two of them.
- Meanwhile, Wagner was being used as the holder during those kicking attempts. So, the odds are that he won’t be part of the place kicking competition at this point in time.
Receiving Blocking
- In the Dino Babers offense last season, Arizona attempted multiple screen passes on the outside every single game and every single time, it resulted in either no gain, or a loss of yardage. It was rare to see the play succeed and the biggest issue with the screen game was the blocking from the receiving corps, who would get man handled in those situations.
- When talking to several receivers on the team, the blocking game has come up every time and has been a point of emphasis for the group and something they have been working on. With the way Seth Doege goes about attacking a defense, the screen game could be a critical piece to the offense depending on the match up that week.
Punt Return
- During the spring practice season, Arizona saw a rotation of five players fielding punts as the staff and coach Craig Naviar tested out what they had on the roster. The group was mostly receivers with Kris Hutson, Luke Wysong, Javin Whatley, Jeremiah Patterson and Ismail Mahdi receiving punts.
- So far through the first couple of days in training camp, we have seen three main players back fielding punts in receivers Patterson, Whatley and Hutson getting the majority of the snaps and have been rotating as the staff figures out what they want to do.
