Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast: Training Camp Update
The energy at practice was high, loud despite the team not even in full pads, or in shells at this point in time. The pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Although there was no contact and players weren’t in shells, there were still takeaways to be made with what the media was able to see throughout the duration of the day.
Three Observations
Offensive Line
- The Wildcats offensive line was a complete mess during the 2024 season with injuries across the board. The issues led to 28 sacks of quarterback Noah Fifita and an inconsistent running game.
- This offseason, coach Josh Oglesby went to work in the transfer portal and recruiting class giving the Wildcats a total of 20 offensive linemen in the roster. So far, the line is still figuring things out and mixing and matching the units. However, it looks like things are moving in the right direction.
Chase Kennedy
- Last season, edge rusher Chase Kennedy was used on the outside and mainly as a blitzer. Now, Arizona has listed him as a linebacker and during spring saw time with the first and second units.
- Now that there are more players on campus, Kennedy has moved around the field and is more of a Swiss Army Knife that can be used in coverage, blitzing off the edge, or chasing down the running back. Kennedy looks faster on the field and could be one of the most important pieces of the defense for the 2025 season.
Rhino Tapa’atoutai
- Last season, Rhino Tapa'atoutai suffered a season ending injury in week six of the season. During spring practice, Brent Brennan made it clear that he wasn't going to participate during that period and would be working his way back for the start of the 2025 season.
- Right now, the latest update is that he is still going through that process, which was stated back in spring ball.
