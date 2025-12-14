How Arizona's Wideouts Fared in 2025

One of the biggest tasks for Arizona in 2025 was to find a way to replace a massive loss of production in the receiving room.

Tetairoa McMillan was the sole source of offense for Arizona in the passing game in 2024, hauling in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. He had nearly a thousand more yards than Arizona's second-leading receiver, Chris Hunter (323 yards).

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2025.

Hunter was the main returning force in the Wildcats' passing game, alongside tight end Sam Olson, but neither was expected to be a huge threat. That's why Brent Brennan leaned into the transfer portal . Four of Arizona's top five receivers this season came out of the transfer portal and were in their first season with the program.

The group came together quickly with quarterback Noah Fifita and led an explosive passing attack. The Wildcats averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, fourth in the Big 12. They helped Fifita earn first-team All-Big 12 honors and finish the season with a 9-3 record.

Nov 28, 2025; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup.

It was a remarkable turnaround for the Wildcats this season, and the ability to replace McMillan's production with a number of reliable targets was vital to the offense's success. Let's take a look at the top performers in the receiving room this season.

Kris Hutson

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Nov 15, 2025.

Arizona's leading receiver joined the program with plenty of experience. After four seasons at Oregon and a one-year stop at Washington State, Kris Hutson arrived in Tucson and quickly developed a connection with Fifita.

Hutson paced the Wildcats with 57 catches for 740 yards and four touchdowns. He finished the season with some of his best work, making 24 catches for 341 yards and a score in the final three games.

The 5-foot-11 wideout played mostly on the outside this season after playing out of the slot plenty throughout his career. He was an easy target for Fifita over the middle, creating space and separating with ease, and possessing the ability to win a jump ball along the sideline. He had just two drops and 42 receptions that resulted in first downs. Hutson will be a big piece that Arizona will need to replace this offseason.

Javin Whatley

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) reacts after running the ball during the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Aug 30, 2025.

Javin Whatley was a big-play receiver and second on the team in receiving with 443 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. The senior transferred to Arizona from Chattanooga in the offseason and got off to a fast start.

His best game as a Wildcat came early on, making five catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns against Weber State. His production dipped toward the end of the season as more attention went to Hutson.

Arizona tried to get Whatley in space with the ball, often using jet sweeps and short passes over the middle. Whatley forced nine missed tackles, but also was a threat for the deep ball in the offense. Playing primarily from the slot, the Wildcats used his speed to stretch the field.

Tre Spivey

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) celebrates after a play during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct 4, 2025.

It was a challenge to consistently get Tre Spivey the ball early in the season, but when he did get it, there was a good chance he would end up in the end zone.

The big 6-foot-4 receiver finished the season with 21 catches for 359 yards and six receiving touchdowns, while adding one rushing score. Spivey was a touchdown magnet early on, but he got some more opportunities as a receiver later in the season.

Spivey had three catches of 40 yards or more this season, two of which went for touchdowns. His frame made him a tough guy to tackle after the catch, but he wasn't used as much as Arizona fans hoped, especially in the red zone. The sophomore still found the end zone often, so maybe he breaks out next season.

Best of the Rest

Arizona wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) catches a pass in warmups during a game against Arizona State on Nov. 28, 2025.

Arizona had a couple of receivers who stepped up at different points in the season. Chris Hunter returned, but injuries held him down a bit. He finished the season with 25 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Wysong, a New Mexico transfer, didn't have as big an impact as expected, making 21 catches for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He made five catches for 92 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State in his best performance of the season.

The biggest surprise was true freshman Gio Richardson, who came on strong at the end of the season. Richardson made 19 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns and was a reliable target from the slot over the middle down the stretch. He could be a big player next season.

