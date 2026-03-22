Arizona Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation For Round 2 Matchup

The No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats (West Region) will be taking the floor today to take on the No. 9 seeded Utah State Aggies in a round of 32 matchup to determine who will move on to the Sweet 16. The Wildcats are coming off a game where it went 6-for-13 from beyond 3-point perimeter and 32-for-60 from the field in a 92-58 blowout of the LIU Sharks.

Utah State is coming off a first round gam where it defeated No. 8 Villanova 86-76 behind Mason Faslev's 22 point effort. It was a battle for much of the game as the Aggies led for 45% of the contest.

Arizona has gone with the same stsrting line up for all of the regular season and Big 12 tournament as it has ben a consistent and eltectric one that opposing teams have found challenging to hold at bay. Let's take a look at who will be taking the court first against Utah State.

PG: Jaden Bradley

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against LIU Sharks guard Malachi Davis (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound senior out of Rochester, NY has had an amazing season, winning the Big 12 Player of the Year award after averaging 13.1 point, 4.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds. Against Utah State, he had 7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Although Bradley's numbers didn't jump off the stat sheet, his presence as a floor general and a defensive anchor show that he is the clear leader of the team. Bradley will spread the floor and command the defense to what may be another clinic performed by the Wildcats.

SG: Brayden Burries

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball against LIU Sharks guard Malachi Davis (0) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burries' freshman year starting out slow, failing to score above the double digit mark in four of the first five games. Now that he has settled in, the 6-foot-4, 205 pound San Bernadino, CA native now leads all Wildcats in points scored, averaging 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

In the last game, Burries scored 18 points and grabbed 5 rebounds while going 4-for-5 from the perimeter and 6-for-10 from the field. Burries has been a dynamic scorer who can make baskets from any part of the floor.

SF: Ivan Kharchenkov

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) and guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kharchenkov has been a physical player on the defensive side of the floor, utilizing his size and athleticism to lock down whoever is in front of him. The 6-foot-7, 220 pound Munich, Gemrany standout brought over a hefty amount of experience in the European leagues to the Wildcats, showcasing the aggressiveness and physicality that made him a top recruit.

Kharchenkov has averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists throughout the season. Against LIU, he scored 14 points and a career high tying 10 rebounds in his NCAA National Tournament debut while also going 5-for-7 from the field.

PF: Koa Peat

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) controls the ball against LIU Sharks forward Jamal Fuller (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The third frehsmen in the starting lineup, Peat has become one of the fan favorites in his first year with the Wildcats, with many giving him the nickname "Mr. Arizona". The 6-foot-8, 235 pound Chandler, AZ native dazzled fans since taking the floor, averaging 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Peat was one of the three freshmen in the starting lineup to score in double digits ending the day wiuth 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in the routing of LIU. His size ans ability to score in the paint and the midrange makes him a dangerous player that teams need to be aware of when he is on the floor.

C: Motiejus Krivas

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against the LIU Sharks in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defensive glue that holds the starting lineup together, Krivas has had himself a resurgence after coming back from season ending surgery last season. His defense near the rim, rebounding ability and shot blocking skills were the reasons why he ended the regular season as the big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Krivas was an imposing force against the Sharks in the round of 64 game against the Sharks, putting up 9 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks. He should have another excellent game when the Wildcats play the Aggies.

Rotation

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against LIU Sharks forward Mason Porter-Brown (6) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When any one of the Wildcats' starting five needs to come off the court, they have three main players to rely on. Guard Anthony Dell'Orso provides key experience and perimeter shooting when Arizona needs it.

Freshman forward Dwayne Aristode has been a defensive stalwart and can score much needed baskets when the ball is in his hand. Tobe Awaka, the teams silent big man is the Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year and can clan up the glass better than most starters.

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