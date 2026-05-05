Ranking Arizona's 2026 NBA Draft Prospects

Tommy Lloyd and Arizona have undergone a roster overhaul this offseason, losing four players to the NBA Draft.

The Wildcats set a program record with 36 wins and reached the Final Four for the first time since 2001. Everyone wants a piece of the pie, and that is why four impact players from the Wildcats are leaving for the NBA. Let’s rank the NBA Draft prospects from Arizona.

1. Brayden Burries

Brayden Burries was the leading scorer for the Wildcats last season at 16 points a game. He got off to a slow start at the beginning of last season, but then his talent took over. Burries was one of the best freshmen in the country this past season.

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Burries has been mocked anywhere from pick No. 9 to No. 12 in most NBA mock drafts. A good player comparison for Burries is Devin Booker. They both are lengthy for the guard position and thrive in the midrange area. Burries can hit the three-point shot, as can Booker, but both like to do damage inside the arc. Burries would have a fantastic NBA career if he became a similar player to Booker.

2. Koa Peat

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As it stands currently, Koa Peat will be in the NBA Draft. Ever since Peat declared for the draft, there have been rumors about him coming back to Tucson. Rumors have been flaring up throughout the past week.

Peat is projected to go anywhere in the 20s and is held back by his lack of three-point shooting. In today’s NBA, it is almost necessary to shoot three-pointers, and if you cannot, you'd better be elite and have multiple other skills. Peat is fantastic in the fast break and can be physical with anyone down low. Blake Griffin is a good player comparison for Peat.

Peat may still return to Tucson and remain a Wildcat. Many scouts think another season in college would do wonders for Peat. He can improve his outside shooting and put another good season on tape. At the end of the day, it is Peat’s choice, and so far he has chosen to go to the NBA, but there is still time to come back to Arizona.

3. Jaden Bradley

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Jaden Bradley , the leader of the Wildcats last season, has declared for the NBA Draft. He put together a great senior campaign and made a case for why he belongs in the NBA. Bradley averaged 13.3 points and 4.4 assists last season. Bradley won the Big 12 Player of the Year and led his team to a Big 12 Championship.

Bradley is projected to be selected late in the second round of the draft. He will bring leadership and immense basketball IQ to the table. Bradley’s experience as the leader of a top team in the country will pay dividends in the NBA. Through hard work and dedication, Bradley can make an immediate impact off the bench for a team.

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4. Tobe Awaka

Tobe Awaka is currently not projected to be selected in the upcoming draft. He averaged nine points and nine rebounds last season. Awaka was one of the best rebounders in the country and won the Sixth Man of the Year award.

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The good news for Awaka is that he has been invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago later this month, along with Burries, Peat, and Bradley. Awaka’s lack of offensive scoring ability will be the main reason if he does not get drafted. Awaka’s effort and defense may be undeniable, forcing an NBA team to give him a chance.