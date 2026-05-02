Several Wildcats Earn NBA Combine Invites

The NBA draft combine will take place May 10-17 in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis. This is the final chance athletes have to impress NBA teams and make their case for selection in the upcoming draft.

The NBA announced that it has invited 73 players to the combine. Four of those players are from Arizona. The Wildcats had a historic season, breaking program records. This catapulted the star players into prime draft position.

Jaden Bradley

The leader of the Wildcats team, Jaden Bradley , received an invite to the combine. The senior point guard had a fantastic season with the Wildcats. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.

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Bradley’s season led to a plethora of awards. He won the Big 12 Player of the Year, Big 12 Tournament Outstanding Player, First Team All-Big 12, and All-Defensive team. After his freshman season at Alabama, he transferred to Arizona. Over the last three seasons, he has been a staple of the program and has built a strong bond with the Tucson community.

Bradley has been projected to go late in the second round in multiple mock drafts. The 6-foot-3 guard would be able to make an immediate impact off the bench with his leadership and basketball IQ.

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Tobe Awaka

The second Wildcats senior who was invited to the combine is Tobe Awaka. The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the best big men in the nation last season. That is saying something, as he came off the bench for 36 of 39 games. Awaka was awarded Sixth Man of the Year.

Tobe has been named Second Team Academic All-American 📚



He becomes the sixth academic All-American in program history. pic.twitter.com/GqRjoXDr07 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 14, 2026

Awaka averaged nine points and nine rebounds. The Wildcats were one of the best teams in the painted area last season, and Awaka was a huge reason why. His strength and physicality were a massive boost for the team off the bench.

Brayden Burries

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Brayden Burries is a projected top-10 pick after being one of the best freshmen in the country. Burries averaged 16 points, five rebounds, and 2.4 assists a game. He led the Wildcats in scoring after having a slow start to the season.

Burries seems to be his sweet spot for getting drafted, anywhere from No. 9 to 12. He will bring instant scoring wherever he goes and can grow into an All-Star-level player.

His invitation to the combine was obvious, but it also shows all the hard work Burries has put in. He will have one last chance to prove his case why he deserves to go in the top 10 of the NBA draft.

Koa Peat

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Now, the one everyone has been waiting for, Koa Peat . The star freshman announced last week that he was declaring for the NBA draft. Although he declared, fans still did not want to let go of the thought of Peat playing in an Arizona jersey next season.

Speculation has been growing over the past week about Peat returning to Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats, depending on how his draft process goes. He is projected to be a first-round pick, but somewhere around No. 20. Peat’s lack of outside shooting holds him back from being a top-10 pick. If Peat returns to Arizona and improves his game, then he could very well be poised for a top draft position next year.

Coach Lloyd has been named Naismith Coach of the Year 👏



He becomes the first Arizona coach to win the award. pic.twitter.com/SkRDqL1x3Y — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

It will all depend on how Peat fares at the combine and on the scouts' feedback. This upcoming combine could make or break Peat’s chances of returning to school.