Arizona’s Wide Receivers Showing Major Progress This Season
The Arizona Wildcats' passing game, led by Noah Fifita, made leaps of improvement against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a 41-13 victory that saw the offense gain 478 total yards, 433 of those going through the air.
The Wildcats now have the chance to show that they can do the same thing against a formidable defense in the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars, who have the eighth-ranked defense in the FBS and the 12th best when it comes to passing yards allowed.
The wide receiving corps has developed into a game-changing unit with considerable depth throughout the season due to the coaching of Bobby Wade and the tremendous ability of Fifita.
Major Depth
One thing that held Arizona back from elite-level play last year was the absence of depth in the most important positions on the team.
This year, five games in, it appears that the problem was solved with the addition of four wide receivers and two recruits to the receiving corps.
Javin Whatley, Tre Spivey, Luke Wysong, and Kris Hutson are four solid receivers who make the room deep with talent, leaving offensive coordinator Seth Doege with much less to worry about when it comes to players getting injured.
- "I can't ask for a better room right now," Wade said. "Really, we have a unique blend of veterans that are transfers, but they've really bought into what we have been talking about since they've been here, and then they also understand that they've been through some things in their career."
- "And so their ability to be able to pull these freshmen aside and have side conversations that is very just open, honest and real, I think it really helps the development piece for them, and in return, it helps me as well, because they actually get at these kids."
Spreading the ball around
Last year's most significant problem in the throwing game was the inability to get the ball to other receivers, except for Tetairoa McMillian, which left Fifita forced to make throws down the field and make mistakes.
That problem was wiped out, as now 16 different receivers have caught at least one pass, including running backs and tight ends, if they are counted in the mix.
In last Saturday's game alone, 10 players caught a pass from Fifita, a heavy rotation that will stick as long as plays are being made, according to Wade.
- "How they perform in practice determines their opportunity within the games," Wade said. "Naturally, when we're throwing the ball as much as we are, you want to be able to keep guys fresh."
- "You want to be able to sustain a full year and have a really good room, but it's all just based on how they perform each and every week in practice. And they'll forever be fluid, and it's like that. That's the only way you can really have true competition within the room."
Dropping passes/Rack & YAC
Earlier in the season, the Wildcats' receiving corps struggled with dropping passes. Before the OK State game, the receivers dropped 11 passes, which is an issue that needs cleaning up if they want to be successful late in the season when games matter the most.
That area of struggle was nowhere to be seen last Saturday, as the wide receivers were able to hold onto most of the tough catches, aside from a couple that were highly contested.
The Arizona receivers have also racked up a stellar 205 yards after the catch in Fifita's 376-yard game. That kind of performance will be much needed when the Wildcats meet with the Cougars this Saturday.
- "That's always going to be emphasis, rack and yack yards is extremely important," Wade said. "And it's just pretty much what you demand from them is what you're going to get."
- "We just had to go in there and reestablish the fact that when we're catching the football, that we're knifing and getting upfield, you know, that's first and foremost. And trying to make big runs, and running laterally and things like that, it doesn't give us our best chance."
