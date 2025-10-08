3 BYU Players Arizona Should Watch Out For
After dismantling the Oklahoma State Cowboys by a 41-13 score at home, the Arizona Wildcats now have their attention turned towards doing the same against the No. 18-ranked BYU Cougars in hopes of getting revenge for last year's loss in Provo, UT.
Arizona is coming off a game where the offense had one of its best days, amassing a total of 478 yards, 433 of those going through the air with five passing touchdowns.
The BYU defense will be a tough one to get past as it is ranked in the top 20 in terms of third & fourth down conversions, redzone conversions, passes intercepted, passing yards allowed and passing efficiency.
Altogether, BYU is currently the 8th-best defense in the FBS, which is the highest-ranked defense that Arizona has faced this entire season.
If the Wildcats want to replicate the same kind of success that they had against the Cowboys, they will need to game-plan certain players on the BYU defense that will do their best to disrupt the passing and rushing game that has been so potent through five games.
Jack Kelly-Linebacker
Jack Kelly has been an absolute force for the Cougars since arriving in the program in the offseason as a transfer from Weber State in 2024.
Now that he has become a part of an FBS school, he has shown his talent for blowing up the backfield with four sacks through five games played, which is the third most in the Big 12.
Kelly is also ranked sixth in the conference in tackles for loss with 6.5. While the Arizona offensive line has allowed 14 sacks on Fifita, it is also coming off of perhaps its best game of the season in terms of protecting the quarterback, despite seeing Chubba Ma'ae and Ty Buchanan exit the game due to injury.
The Wildcats will need to take Kelly out of the game and prevent him from getting anywhere near Fifita for the offense to operate at its full potential.
Isaiah Glasker-Linebacker
Glasker is another part of the linebacking corps that has devastated the backfield of opposing teams along with Kelly.
The redshirt junior has the fifth most tackles for loss in the Big 12 with seven for a total of 44 yards. He also has two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception. which shows how versatile a player he is.
Arizona will need to know where he is at all times to ensure that the offense can move up and down the field the way it did last Saturday.
Evan Johnson-Cornerback
Johnson possesses the talent to lock down any receiver he is tasked with covering, making him a significant threat to the Arizona passing game.
Through five games, the redshirt junior has amassed a pass break-up and two interceptions, one of them going for a touchdown.
Fifita has thrown three interceptions in the last two games, so he will need to be at his best to watch for the ball hawking Johnson and avoid turning the ball over
