3 Arizona basketball stars projected as top-15 picks in latest 2027 NBA mock draft

The Arizona Wildcats have had three players selected in three of the last seven NBA drafts, a remarkable feat that could be duplicated once again in 2027.

And while the 2020, 2022, and 2026 drafts all had at least one Arizona player go in the second round, experts believe the Wildcats could have three players taken in the first round, or even top 15, this June.

The latest consensus 2027 NBA mock draft from No Ceilings has a trio of Wildcats all going in the top 15, a clear sign of how talented this Arizona roster is - and why expectations are sky-high in Tucson after last year's Final Four run.

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(Link Below) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/90v4HoLKYk — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) October 7, 2026

No. 3: Caleb Holt, guard

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The general consensus - as much as there can be one in October - is that the top three in this draft will be some combination of freshmen Tyran Stokes (Kansas), Jordan Smith Jr (Arkansas), and Arizona's Caleb Holt.

No Ceilings has Holt at No. 3, and his excellent positional size at 6'5, strong defensive chops, and athleticism give him a very high floor not only at the next level, but this year for coach Tommy Lloyd as well.

The big question for the freshman is how his offensive decision-making develops. Can he get downhill and convert easy shots at the rim or the free throw line? Or will he settle for long, contested jumpers, which has been a theme in Lithuania and the Red-Blue Showcase?

Time will tell, but there's a reason Holt remains a projected top five pick in June.

No. 11: Ivan Kharchenkov, forward

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kharchenkov was a revelation for Arizona last year, quietly serving as the glue that held a tremendously talented starting lineup together.

The 6'7 German was an incredibly versatile defender, a strong finisher in transition and at the rim, and a connective passer who improved dramatically as the year went on - averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.1% from three in the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament.

Now he's expected to fill an even bigger role offensively at small forward, and at 19 years old, he has a real chance to play his way into the NBA draft lottery and potentially even the top ten.

No. 15: Motiejus Krivas, center

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not easy for seniors to play their way into the top 20, with the NBA still valuing youth and upside over anything else. But if any position archetype can crack the lottery it's the versatile 7+ foot big man.

Krivas is just 21 years old and stands 7'2, with good footwork and soft touch around the rim, and an improved shot blocking ability that turned plenty of heads last season.

The Lithuanian is a frontrunner to be Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and could challenge for an All-American nod as Arizona's go-to scorer down low in his fourth season with the program.

Big 12 well represented

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's going to be another year filled with young, explosive talent in the Big 12. Seven of No Ceilings' top 30 projected picks come from the conference. The four non-Arizona players are Kansas forward Tyran Stokes (No. 2), BYU forward Bruce Branch III (No. 5), Houston center Arafan Diane (No. 16), and Baylor guard Dylan Mingo (No. 21).

The second round also includes West Virginia freshman guard Miles Sadler (No. 40), while other potential NBA draft picks from the conference include Baylor guard Kayden Mingo, TCU wings Micah Robinson and Xavier Edmonds, Kansas guard Tay Kinney, Iowa State guard Killyan Toure, and Arizona State forward and former Arizona Wildcat Paulius Murauskas.

Arizona will play its first exhibition game on Tuesday, Oct. 13, against the San Francisco Dons. The game will tip at 7:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.