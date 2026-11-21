College Football Conference Championship Tracker 2026: Every Team to Clinch a Title Game Spot So Far
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We’re getting down to crunch time of the 2026 college football season. With just two weeks of regular season games remaining, the conference championship races are starting to take shape. And this year takes on added significance, as it may be the final set of conference championships for at least the Power 4 conferences.
As part of the expansion to the 24-team College Football Playoff starting in 2027, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC are giving up their championship games to allow for the extra round of games. It is unclear whether the Group of 6 leagues will follow suit.
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Some teams have the opportunity to clinch a conference championship appearance as soon as this weekend. A small group of schools are already locked into their title games. A much larger number remains alive, although some are incredible long shots who need an incredible set of circumstances to get through on tiebreakers. For full conference championship scenarios entering Week 12, head here.
Here’s where things stand for all 10 conferences:
American Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: TBD; Saturday, December 5, 8 p.m. ET; ABC
No team has clinched a spot in this conference title game yet, and none can do so in Week 12, with a host of teams technically still alive.
Memphis (8–2, 5–1) and UTSA (8–2, 5–1) are the favorites to make it through and will not face each other in the regular season, while North Texas (7–3, 5–1) waits in the wings. UAB (6–4, 4–2), East Carolina (6–4, 4–2), Army (5–4, 4–2) each have long shot chances to get through, while Tulsa (6–4, 3–3), Florida Atlantic (6–4, 3–3) and Tulane (5–5, 3–3) are technically alive, but are hanging on by a thread.
Relevant results for the American Conference championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Army
ECU
TBD
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Navy
Memphis
TBD
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Tulane
North Texas
TBD
Nov. 21, 2 p.m.
Tulsa
Charlotte
TBD
Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m.
FAU
South Florida
TBD
Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
UAB
UTSA
TBD
Atlantic Coast Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; Saturday, December 5, 12 p.m. ET; ABC
We could have a matchup decided as early as Saturday. Miami (9–1, 7–0) is in with a win against Virginia Tech, while Wake Forest (9–1, 6–1) can get in with a win over Georgia Tech and either a Miami win or a Louisville loss. This would be a rematch of an early season 33–20 win for the Hurricanes.
Louisville (7–3, 6–2) and Duke (7–3, 4–3) have long shot paths to reach Charlotte, but need plenty of help.
Relevant results for the ACC championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Duke
Clemson
TBD
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
TBD
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
Miami
Virginia Tech
TBD
Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville
Pitt
TBD
Big 12 Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas; Friday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET; ABC
Utah (10–0, 7–0) and Texas Tech (9–1, 6–1) can both clinch this weekend, with the Utes controlling their own destiny with a victory. BYU (8–2, 5–2) remains alive despite two recent losses, while Arizona (7–3, 4–3), Houston (7–3, 4–3) and Baylor (6–4, 4–3) remain mathematically alive.
Relevant results for the Big 12 championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Kansas
BYU
TBD
Nov. 21, 1 p.m.
West Virginia
Houston
TBD
Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor
Texas Tech
TBD
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
Kansas State
Arizona
TBD
Nov. 21, 9 p.m.
TCU
Utah
TBD
Big Ten Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Saturday, December 5, 8 p.m. ET; Fox
UCLA (10–0, 7–0) controls its own destiny; a win at Michigan will send the Bruins through to Indianapolis. Indiana (9–1, 6–1) can also clinch this weekend, with a win at Washington and some help from losses by the three other main contenders. Oregon (7–3, 5–2), Ohio State (7–3, 5–2) and Iowa (8–2, 5–2) are still alive for a bid, as are, technically, USC (7–3, 4–3), Illinois (6–4, 4–3) and Wisconsin (6–4, 4–3) though all would require a near-miracle, mathematically, to get through on tiebreakers.
Relevant results for the Big Ten championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 20, 8 p.m.
Michigan State
Oregon
TBD
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Nebraska
Ohio State
TBD
Nov. 21, 12 p.m.
Purdue
Wisconsin
TBD
Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois
Iowa
TBD
Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan
UCLA
TBD
Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Washington
Indiana
TBD
Nov. 21, 6:15 p.m.
USC
Maryland
TBD
Conference USA
Matchup: Liberty vs. TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 4, 7 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network
CUSA may have the most straightforward conference championship scenario entering Week 12. Liberty (9–1, 6–0) has already clinched a bid, while Jacksonville State (7–3, 5–1) can join them with a win over Missouri State (4–6, 3–3) Saturday. The Bears are among the teams with long shot odds of jumping the Gamecocks, along with Delaware (5–5, 3–3), Middle Tennessee (5–5, 3–3), Western Kentucky (4–6, 3–3) and Kennesaw State (4–6, 3–3). All would require Jax State to lose out.
Relevant results for the Conference USA championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 21, 1 p.m.
Liberty
Western Kentucky
TBD
Nov. 21, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville State
Missouri State
TBD
Nov. 21, 2 p.m.
Sam Houston
Middle Tennessee
TBD
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
New Mexico State
Delaware
TBD
Nov. 21, 9 p.m.
Kennesaw State
FIU
TBD
Mid-American Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: Ford Field, Detroit; Saturday, December 5, 12 p.m. ET; ESPN
The wide open MAC will come down to the final weekend of the season. The entire league will have played its games by Friday night, and no one has a chance to clinch this weekend, with five teams remaining alive: Buffalo (8–3, 6–1), Western Michigan (8–3, 6–1), Ohio (8–3, 6–1), Toledo (8–2, 5–1) and Miami (Ohio) (7–4, 5–2).
Relevant results for the MAC championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 17
Western Michigan
Eastern Michigan
WMU, 34–27
Nov. 17
Ohio
Ball State
Ohio, 35–28
Nov. 17
Kent State
Miami (Ohio)
Miami, 20–3
Nov. 18
Buffalo
Central Michigan
Buffalo, 40–21
Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo
Bowling Green
TBD
Mountain West Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 4, 9 p.m. ET; Fox
Friday night brings us a very consequential game that will deliver a conference title bid. New Mexico (8–2, 5–1) and Wyoming (7–3, 6–1) face off, and the winner is in, though the Cowboys can also clinch with a series of losses by Air Force (8–2, 1–9), North Dakota State (8–2, 5–2) and UNLV (6–4, 4–2), all of which remain alive. That will be a tough way to get in, though, as the Falcons and Bison play two of the MWC’s worst teams, UTEP and Northern Illinois.
Relevant results for the Mountain West championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 20, 8 p.m.
Air Force
UTEP
TBD
Nov. 20, 9 p.m.
Wyoming
New Mexico
TBD
Nov. 21, 4 p.m.
North Dakota State
Northern Illinois
TBD
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
San José State
UNLV
TBD
Pac-12 Conference
Matchup: Boise State vs. TBD — Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho; Friday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET; CBS
Boise State (9–1, 6–0) is one of the few programs that has clinched a conference title berth, and its game Saturday could be a preview of the Pac-12 championship. San Diego State (5–5, 4–2) would clinch a spot by beating the Broncos, or a Texas State (6–4, 4–2) loss paired with a Fresno State or Utah State win. Outside of the Bobcats and Aztecs, Oregon State (5–5, 3–3) are the only other program with a slight chance of making the title game.
Relevant results for the Pac-12 championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 21, 6 p.m.
Texas State
Washington State
TBD
Nov. 21, 9:30 p.m.
Boise State
San Diego State
TBD
Nov. 21, 10:30 p.m.
Oregon State
Utah State
TBD
Southeastern Conference
Matchup: TBD — Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; Saturday, December 5, 4 p.m. ET; ABC
Georgia (9–1, 7–1) is the only SEC team that can clinch this weekend, either through a win over South Carolina or a Texas (8–2, 5–2) or Tennessee (8–2, 5–2) loss. Alabama (8–2, 6–2) faces Chattanooga, which won’t impact its SEC title game chase. Oklahoma (6–4, 4–3) remains mathematically alive as well, entering Week 12.
Relevant results for the SEC championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Texas
Arkansas
TBD
Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee
LSU
TBD
Nov. 21, 3:45 p.m.
Oklahoma
Texas A&M
TBD
Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina
Georgia
TBD
Sun Belt Conference
Matchup: Louisiana Tech vs. TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 4, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN
In its first year in the Sun Belt, Louisiana Tech (8–2, 6–0) became one of the more surprising teams of the Group of 6, winning the West Division in Week 11. With an undefeated league record, they’re favored to host the conference title game, which goes to the team with the better conference record. Georgia Southern (6–4, 5–1) currently leads the East by a game in the loss column, though James Madison (8–3, 5–2) has the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Appalachian State (6–4, 3–3) and Coastal Carolina (4–6, 3–3) remain mathematically alive.
Relevant results for the Sun Belt championship game
*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender
Date/Time (ET)
Home
Away
Score
Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Appalachian State
Louisiana-Monroe
TBD
Nov. 21, 3 p.m.
Louisiana
Coastal Carolina
TBD
Nov. 21, 4 p.m.
Troy
Georgia Southern
TBD
Nov. 21, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech
Arkansas State
TBD
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Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.