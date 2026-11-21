We’re getting down to crunch time of the 2026 college football season. With just two weeks of regular season games remaining, the conference championship races are starting to take shape. And this year takes on added significance, as it may be the final set of conference championships for at least the Power 4 conferences.

As part of the expansion to the 24-team College Football Playoff starting in 2027, the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC are giving up their championship games to allow for the extra round of games. It is unclear whether the Group of 6 leagues will follow suit.

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FROM SI: Podcast | Forums | Newsletter | Bracket Challenge

Some teams have the opportunity to clinch a conference championship appearance as soon as this weekend. A small group of schools are already locked into their title games. A much larger number remains alive, although some are incredible long shots who need an incredible set of circumstances to get through on tiebreakers. For full conference championship scenarios entering Week 12, head here.

Here’s where things stand for all 10 conferences:

American Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: TBD; Saturday, December 5, 8 p.m. ET; ABC

No team has clinched a spot in this conference title game yet, and none can do so in Week 12, with a host of teams technically still alive.

Memphis (8–2, 5–1) and UTSA (8–2, 5–1) are the favorites to make it through and will not face each other in the regular season, while North Texas (7–3, 5–1) waits in the wings. UAB (6–4, 4–2), East Carolina (6–4, 4–2), Army (5–4, 4–2) each have long shot chances to get through, while Tulsa (6–4, 3–3), Florida Atlantic (6–4, 3–3) and Tulane (5–5, 3–3) are technically alive, but are hanging on by a thread.

Relevant results for the American Conference championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Army ECU TBD Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Navy Memphis TBD Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Tulane North Texas TBD Nov. 21, 2 p.m. Tulsa Charlotte TBD Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. FAU South Florida TBD Nov. 21, 8 p.m. UAB UTSA TBD

Memphis is one of the favorites to come out of the American, and still has a door open to make the College Football Playoff if Boise State suffers losses down the stretch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlantic Coast Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; Saturday, December 5, 12 p.m. ET; ABC

We could have a matchup decided as early as Saturday. Miami (9–1, 7–0) is in with a win against Virginia Tech, while Wake Forest (9–1, 6–1) can get in with a win over Georgia Tech and either a Miami win or a Louisville loss. This would be a rematch of an early season 33–20 win for the Hurricanes.

Louisville (7–3, 6–2) and Duke (7–3, 4–3) have long shot paths to reach Charlotte, but need plenty of help.

Relevant results for the ACC championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. Duke Clemson TBD Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Georgia Tech Wake Forest TBD Nov. 21, 7 p.m. Miami Virginia Tech TBD Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. Louisville Pitt TBD

Darian Mensah hopes to lead Miami to its first-ever ACC championship, in the final year of the conference title games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big 12 Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas; Friday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET; ABC

Utah (10–0, 7–0) and Texas Tech (9–1, 6–1) can both clinch this weekend, with the Utes controlling their own destiny with a victory. BYU (8–2, 5–2) remains alive despite two recent losses, while Arizona (7–3, 4–3), Houston (7–3, 4–3) and Baylor (6–4, 4–3) remain mathematically alive.

Relevant results for the Big 12 championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Kansas BYU TBD Nov. 21, 1 p.m. West Virginia Houston TBD Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. Baylor Texas Tech TBD Nov. 21, 7 p.m. Kansas State Arizona TBD Nov. 21, 9 p.m. TCU Utah TBD

Devon Dampier is in the Heisman mix with Utah at 10–0 and on the verge of a Big 12 title and CFP berth. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Saturday, December 5, 8 p.m. ET; Fox

UCLA (10–0, 7–0) controls its own destiny; a win at Michigan will send the Bruins through to Indianapolis. Indiana (9–1, 6–1) can also clinch this weekend, with a win at Washington and some help from losses by the three other main contenders. Oregon (7–3, 5–2), Ohio State (7–3, 5–2) and Iowa (8–2, 5–2) are still alive for a bid, as are, technically, USC (7–3, 4–3), Illinois (6–4, 4–3) and Wisconsin (6–4, 4–3) though all would require a near-miracle, mathematically, to get through on tiebreakers.

Relevant results for the Big Ten championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 20, 8 p.m. Michigan State Oregon TBD Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Nebraska Ohio State TBD Nov. 21, 12 p.m. Purdue Wisconsin TBD Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. Illinois Iowa TBD Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. Michigan UCLA TBD Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. Washington Indiana TBD Nov. 21, 6:15 p.m. USC Maryland TBD

With a win Saturday, Bob Chesney will lead UCLA to the Big Ten championship game in Year 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conference USA

Matchup: Liberty vs. TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 4, 7 p.m. ET; CBS Sports Network

CUSA may have the most straightforward conference championship scenario entering Week 12. Liberty (9–1, 6–0) has already clinched a bid, while Jacksonville State (7–3, 5–1) can join them with a win over Missouri State (4–6, 3–3) Saturday. The Bears are among the teams with long shot odds of jumping the Gamecocks, along with Delaware (5–5, 3–3), Middle Tennessee (5–5, 3–3), Western Kentucky (4–6, 3–3) and Kennesaw State (4–6, 3–3). All would require Jax State to lose out.

Relevant results for the Conference USA championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 21, 1 p.m. Liberty Western Kentucky TBD Nov. 21, 2 p.m. Jacksonville State Missouri State TBD Nov. 21, 2 p.m. Sam Houston Middle Tennessee TBD Nov. 21, 7 p.m. New Mexico State Delaware TBD Nov. 21, 9 p.m. Kennesaw State FIU TBD

Jacksonville State has a chance to reach the Conference USA title game with a win against Missouri State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mid-American Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: Ford Field, Detroit; Saturday, December 5, 12 p.m. ET; ESPN

The wide open MAC will come down to the final weekend of the season. The entire league will have played its games by Friday night, and no one has a chance to clinch this weekend, with five teams remaining alive: Buffalo (8–3, 6–1), Western Michigan (8–3, 6–1), Ohio (8–3, 6–1), Toledo (8–2, 5–1) and Miami (Ohio) (7–4, 5–2).

Relevant results for the MAC championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 17 Western Michigan Eastern Michigan WMU, 34–27 Nov. 17 Ohio Ball State Ohio, 35–28 Nov. 17 Kent State Miami (Ohio) Miami, 20–3 Nov. 18 Buffalo Central Michigan Buffalo, 40–21 Nov. 20, 7:30 p.m. Toledo Bowling Green TBD

Buffalo is one of four MAC programs with just one loss, and one of five alive for the conference championship. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mountain West Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 4, 9 p.m. ET; Fox

Friday night brings us a very consequential game that will deliver a conference title bid. New Mexico (8–2, 5–1) and Wyoming (7–3, 6–1) face off, and the winner is in, though the Cowboys can also clinch with a series of losses by Air Force (8–2, 1–9), North Dakota State (8–2, 5–2) and UNLV (6–4, 4–2), all of which remain alive. That will be a tough way to get in, though, as the Falcons and Bison play two of the MWC’s worst teams, UTEP and Northern Illinois.

Relevant results for the Mountain West championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 20, 8 p.m. Air Force UTEP TBD Nov. 20, 9 p.m. Wyoming New Mexico TBD Nov. 21, 4 p.m. North Dakota State Northern Illinois TBD Nov. 21, 7 p.m. San José State UNLV TBD

Wyoming has multiple pathways to clinching a Mountain West title game berth in Week 12, including a win over New Mexico. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pac-12 Conference

Matchup: Boise State vs. TBD — Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho; Friday, December 4, 8 p.m. ET; CBS

Boise State (9–1, 6–0) is one of the few programs that has clinched a conference title berth, and its game Saturday could be a preview of the Pac-12 championship. San Diego State (5–5, 4–2) would clinch a spot by beating the Broncos, or a Texas State (6–4, 4–2) loss paired with a Fresno State or Utah State win. Outside of the Bobcats and Aztecs, Oregon State (5–5, 3–3) are the only other program with a slight chance of making the title game.

Relevant results for the Pac-12 championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 21, 6 p.m. Texas State Washington State TBD Nov. 21, 9:30 p.m. Boise State San Diego State TBD Nov. 21, 10:30 p.m. Oregon State Utah State TBD

Boise State has already punched its ticket to the Pac-12 title game and is currently in line for a College Football Playoff bid. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southeastern Conference

Matchup: TBD — Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; Saturday, December 5, 4 p.m. ET; ABC

Georgia (9–1, 7–1) is the only SEC team that can clinch this weekend, either through a win over South Carolina or a Texas (8–2, 5–2) or Tennessee (8–2, 5–2) loss. Alabama (8–2, 6–2) faces Chattanooga, which won’t impact its SEC title game chase. Oklahoma (6–4, 4–3) remains mathematically alive as well, entering Week 12.

Relevant results for the SEC championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. Texas Arkansas TBD Nov. 21, 3:30 p.m. Tennessee LSU TBD Nov. 21, 3:45 p.m. Oklahoma Texas A&M TBD Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m. South Carolina Georgia TBD

DeSean Bishop and Tennessee can stay alive for an SEC title berth by beating LSU Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sun Belt Conference

Matchup: Louisiana Tech vs. TBD — Location: TBD; Friday, December 4, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN

In its first year in the Sun Belt, Louisiana Tech (8–2, 6–0) became one of the more surprising teams of the Group of 6, winning the West Division in Week 11. With an undefeated league record, they’re favored to host the conference title game, which goes to the team with the better conference record. Georgia Southern (6–4, 5–1) currently leads the East by a game in the loss column, though James Madison (8–3, 5–2) has the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Appalachian State (6–4, 3–3) and Coastal Carolina (4–6, 3–3) remain mathematically alive.

Relevant results for the Sun Belt championship game

*Bold indicates a team is a conference championship contender

Date/Time (ET) Home Away Score Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m. Appalachian State Louisiana-Monroe TBD Nov. 21, 3 p.m. Louisiana Coastal Carolina TBD Nov. 21, 4 p.m. Troy Georgia Southern TBD Nov. 21, 7 p.m. Louisiana Tech Arkansas State TBD

PODCAST: Listen to Sports Illustrated’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, hosted by Pat Forde, on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s college YouTube channel or on SI TV.