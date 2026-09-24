5 Arizona players who could turn heads at the Red-Blue Showcase

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats take the floor for the first time in front of the home crowd on Saturday, Sep. 26, for the annual Red-Blue Showcase.

The event, which tips off at 2:30 PM MST, includes an intrasquad scrimmage that will give the fans in attendance and those watching on ESPN+ a glimpse of this roster's extensive group of newcomers - including star freshman Caleb Holt, North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, and even Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey - who is eligible to participate since the event counts as a practice for which he is cleared, even though he is not currently eligible to play in games for the Wildcats.

While the festivities are always fun - last year included appearances from Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O'Neal - the scrimmage is where players fighting for a role on this very deep roster will have an opportunity to really shine.

Below is a look at five players with the most to gain from Saturday's scrimmage:

1. Point Guard JJ Mandaquit

Jan 21, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Washington Huskies guard JJ Mandaquit (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona is expected to go with North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon to replace Jaden Bradley at point guard, but he'll face competition for minutes from JJ Mandaquit, the team's other sophomore transfer addition.

Mandaquit played for coach Lloyd during the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer, and had a solid - albeit unspectacular - freshman year at Washington, averaging 5.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 turnovers in 19.6 minutes per game.

His lack of an outside shot - 28.2% on 1.8 attempts per game - is working against him right now, but a strong showing on Saturday leading the offense, with good defense and a couple of made threes, could help push Dixon for playing time this season - and make him a fan favorite in Tucson.

2. Forward Cameron Holmes

Millennium Tigers Cameron Holmes (3) reacts to a referee calling a foul during the open division semifinals against the St. Mary's Knights at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, on March 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest question for Arizona this season is the eligibility status of Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey, who is currently ineligible after his TRO was stayed by the Georgia Court of Appeals earlier this month.

Godfrey will participate on Saturday - since it officially counts as a practice - but one thing Arizona must prepare for is how to handle the power forward spot if Godfrey isn't available.

While Holmes is a small forward, he could carve out a bigger role with returner Ivan Kharchenkov sliding up to the four in non-Godfrey minutes this season.

Holmes is a 6'6 wing who looks like a Day 1 plug-and-play caliber player thanks to his versatility, outside shooting, and athleticism. He's not the flashiest guy, but a rock-solid role player as a freshman is a great way to earn minutes - and fans will see that on display this Saturday.

3. Forward Ugnius Jarusevicius

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarusevicius is one of many big men competing for minutes behind Mo Krivas and - if eligible - RJ Godfrey. The 6'11 Lithuanian only played in one game last year at Nebraska, scoring seven points with two blocks in 11 minutes, before a back injury ended his season.

Prior to that, he was extremely effective at Central Michigan, and playing well at the Red-Blue Showcase would help him demonstrate he can be the third big on this roster ahead of Evan Otten and Maxsim Brnovic - a role that could end up quite significant with eligibility questions around Godfrey.

4. Guard Bryce James

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) shoots the ball during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

James redshirted last year but now has a real opportunity thanks to the departures of Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell'Orso, and Dwayne Aristode on the wing.

LeBron's second-oldest son is competing for minutes on the perimeter, with Dixon and Mandaquit locked in at point guard while Holmes can spell either Kharchenkov or Caleb Holt. The depth in the backcourt is thin after that, and James has an opportunity to make headlines on Saturday and fight for a real role in his first season on the floor.

5. Forward Mabil Muwat

One of the biggest mysteries on Arizona's roster is Mabil Muwat, a 6'10 big man who redshirted last year. He grew up in Uganda and didn't start playing basketball until he was 13 years old. He then played for the NBA Academy in Senegal as well as Our Savior Lutheran in NY before coming to Tucson.

Muwat did not play in Arizona's foreign tour to Lithuania, so this will be a huge opportunity for him to prove he can play in a crowded frontcourt for coach Lloyd's team in 2026-27.

The Red-Blue Showcase will take place on Saturday, Sep. 26, at 2:30 PM MST, and will be broadcast on ESPN+.