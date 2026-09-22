Arizona rebuilt with 10 newcomers - here's who could make the biggest impact

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats may have two of the best returning players in all of college basketball on the roster, but for the most part, everyone else is a newcomer to Tucson.

Arizona rebuilt a roster that lost Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Jaden Bradley to the NBA by surrounding center Mo Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov with an elite combination of young superstar talent, potential breakout transfers, steady veterans, and of course a hefty dose of international bigs.

The final product is a roster most believe is top five in the entire country, and while Krivas and Kharchenkov will both challenge for a spot on the Big 12 First Team, it'll be the ten newcomers who make or break this Wildcats squad in 2026-27.

Here is a look at all ten new players for coach Lloyd, ranked by projected impact:

1. Guard Caleb Holt (freshman)

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember the concern when Tommy Lloyd was hired that he wouldn't be able to recruit domestically? Although that concern has long been put to rest, Lloyd went ahead and reminded everyone anyway by securing two excellent incoming freshmen, headlined by McDonald's All-American Caleb Holt.

Holt is a 6'5 guard who ranks No. 2 in the 247Sports composite rankings and is a legitimate candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NBA draft.

A lengthy guard who is extremely adept at getting downhill, Holt could lead this Arizona team in scoring as a freshman, and his 6'9 wingspan and toughness should make him an impactful defender right away as well.

2. Power forward RJ Godfrey (Clemson transfer)

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, RJ Godfrey is ineligible to suit up for the Wildcats, after his lawsuit in Georgia was granted a stay request by the NCAA. This story is far from over, and Arizona will certainly hope the 6'7 forward can suit up this year - because he's a near-perfect fit in Lloyd's system.

Godfrey is a tough, physical rebounder who scores extremely efficiently around the rim, and his veteran presence after four years at Clemson is a welcome addition to a roster that spent most of the offseason desperately trying to replace Koa Peat.

3. Point guard Derek Dixon (North Carolina transfer)

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was never going to be easy for one player to replace Third Team All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley in Tucson. That task will instead fall on a pair of sophomore transfers in Derek Dixon (North Carolina) and JJ Mandaquit (Washington).

Dixon is the presumed starter, coming over after a strong year in Chapel Hill where he averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 assists, and just 1.2 turnovers in 22.3 minutes per game - while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

Dixon is a phenomenal ball handler with a strong outside shot and great positional size at 6'5, and next to Holt and Ivan Kharchenkov, he could explode as a true breakout superstar this year.

4. Wing Cameron Holmes (freshman)

Millennium Tigers guard Cameron Holmes (3) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The eligibility issue surrounding Godfrey is why Holmes is this high on the list. If Godfrey does end up ineligible at any point this season, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kharchenkov slide up to the four and Holmes step into a starting role at small forward.

Holmes is a 6'6 super-athletic wing whose brother, DaRon, was an All-American at Dayton and currently plays for the Denver Nuggets. Cameron has a 6'9 wingspan and tons of raw strength, bullying his way to the rim and stepping out to hit outside shots.

He's a plug-and-play two-way wing with plenty of upside, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him playing big minutes right away for coach Lloyd and the Wildcats - especially if Godfrey is on the shelf.

5. Point guard JJ Mandaquit (Washington transfer)

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard JJ Mandaquit (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mandaquit, like Dixon, was a good passing, low-turnover freshman point guard at a high-major program last year. The 6'1 guard - whom Lloyd coached in the U19 FIBA World Cup in 2025 - averaged 5.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 turnovers in about 20 minutes per game last year at Washington.

Dixon is bigger and has a far better outside shot (Mandaquit was 28.2% last year), but don't be surprised to see plenty of both playmakers this season in Tucson.

6. Forward Maksim Brnovic (Lithuania)

Brnovic was Arizona's presumed starting power forward for much of the offseason, coming over from BC Zalgiris in Lithuania, where he averaged 8.1 points and 3.2 rebounds.

The 6'10 Montenegrin is still in line for a big role with Arizona, likely as the third big behind Krivas and Godfrey - and could challenge Holmes for more minutes if Godfrey is ineligible and Arizona wants to keep Kharchenkov at the three.

7. Forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (Nebraska transfer)

Jan 2, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Lithuanian big man, Jarusevicius, is on his fourth school after playing at Cal-State Bakersfield and Central Michigan, and then appearing in just one game last year at Nebraska.

Jarusevicius scored seven points with two blocks in 11 minutes before a back injury ended his season before it really began, but he's a proven big man who posted 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds in the MAC in 2024-25 at Central Michigan, and if he's healthy, he could push Brnovic for minutes in the frontcourt.

8. Center Evan Otten (Idaho State transfer)

Nov 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) shoots the ball against Idaho State Bengals forward Evan Otten (30) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arizona has great frontcourt depth this season, as evidenced by the fact that Evan Otten - who led the Big Sky in blocks each of the past two seasons - is going to struggle to find consistent playing time this year, even if Godfrey isn't able to go.

Otten doesn't bring much outside of the rim protection, but a 6'11 big man who can alter shots is an extremely valuable fringe rotation player in the Big 12.

9. Forward Endurance Aiyamenkhue (Germany)

'Endi' comes to Tucson from Germany, where he averaged 11 points and 1.5 blocks for the Radiopharm developmental team.

Another 6'11 big man, Aiyamenkhue is a developmental piece for Lloyd and the Wildcats this season.

10. Guard Joaquin Rigdon (freshman)

Rigdon is a walk-on who played at Pacifica Christian High School in Newport Beach, where he averaged 9.9 points and 1.9 assists as a senior.

Rigdon's dad, Dylan, played at Arizona in 1993 and 1994, and he'll join the bench mob alongside Jackson Cook and Addison Arnold this upcoming season.