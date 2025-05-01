Another key Arizona men’s basketball player enters name into NBA Draft
Two key Arizona players have now entered their names into the pool of players for the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. Jaden Bradley is following Carter Bryant in declaring, but is also keeping the option open to return to school.
Like Bryant, Bradley has signed a revenue-share agreement with the Wildcats if he does opt out of the draft by June 15 deadline to withdraw. The NBA Draft takes place 10 days later with the first round followed by the second round on June 26.
While Bryant is a projected mid-to-late first round selection by most, Bradley is not currently expected to be picked. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 12 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season.
After spending his freshman season with Alabama where he averaged 6.4 points per game while making 22 starts and 37 appearances, Bradley transferred to Arizona. He was a key player off the bench as a sophomore, posting seven points, 2.4 rebounds and two assists per game.
His numbers all took giant leaps this past year playing alongside Caleb Love, shooting 47 percent from the field with career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and made 3-pointers. Bradley is also a 78 percent career free throw shooter, going 105 of 127 at the line last year.
If Bradley does return, he will likely be slotted right back into the starting lineup alongside a cast of key newcomers for Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats. Arizona has signed Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Bryce James.