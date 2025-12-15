Arizona Basketball Outlook After Big Win Over Alabama

That offensive explosion came alongside an all-around team effort:

Here is how the team was able to stack up in their most recent major game against Alabama according to ESPN.com.

Freshman Brayden Burries led the charge with a career-high 28 points, shooting 11-of-19 from the field and knocking down five 3-pointers, while chipping in seven rebounds—a breakout performance that underscored Arizona’s depth of talent.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a fast break during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Motiejus Krivas contributed a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double, showcasing physicality on both ends.

Jaden Bradley added 14 points and seven assists, pacing the offense with poise.

Ivan Kharchenkov scored 10 points and collected five steals, providing energy and defensive disruption.

Tobe Awaka led the rebounding charge with 15 boards, helping Arizona control the glass and limit Alabama's second-chance opportunities.

Alabama held a narrow 41-39 halftime lead, but Arizona’s second-half surge (outscoring the Crimson Tide 57-34) flipped the game in emphatic fashion. The Wildcats leveraged superior shooting, better execution, and stifling defense to pull away decisively.

Season Context: What This Win Means

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles down court during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

With the Alabama victory, Arizona remains undefeated at 9-0, marking five wins over ranked opponents this early in the season, which is a feat last matched by the 1987-88 Wildcats. Their resume already includes signature wins over elite teams such as recently Alabama, Auburn, and other top-25 foes, validating their status atop the national polls.

Statistically, Arizona’s season has been marked by balance and efficiency:

Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) gets block by Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats have consistently shot at a high clip and moved the ball well, ranking among the best in scoring and offensive efficiency nationally.

They have shown they can win in multiple ways—whether through perimeter shooting, interior scoring, transition offense, or defensive stops.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

The win over Alabama also highlighted Arizona’s rebounds and transition play, an area where the Wildcats often set themselves apart from elite competition. They outrebounded Alabama by a significant margin and forced turnovers that translated into easy points, which is an identity that should carry into Big 12 play and beyond.

Looking Ahead

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles past Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) during the second half at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

The outlook for Arizona basketball is exceptionally bright. With conference play looming and a schedule that promises further tests, this Alabama victory serves as a confidence booster and a proof point that the Wildcats can thrive under pressure away from home.

Experienced contributors like Bradley and Kharchenkov, combined with rising stars like Burries and Peat, give Arizona the talent, depth, and versatility needed for a deep postseason run.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) drives into the lane against Arizona forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Arizona continues to build on this momentum, playing strong defense, controlling the paint, and maximizing its scoring balance, it is positioning itself not just as a Final Four contender but as a legitimate national championship favorite.

Be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.