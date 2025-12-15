Arizona Making Progress With Elite In-State 2027 Prospect

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are off to a hot start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Wildcats already secured commitments from three-star safety Jalani Culpepper and three-star wide receiver Trey Smith, but they're also in contention to land several other elite prospects.

One of those prospects is a three-star wide receiver and a top recruit from Arizona, who recently explained why the Wildcats are emerging as a frontrunner in his recruitment.

Wildcats Heating up With Top In-State Prospect

Arizona has been targeting Jai Jones, a three-star wide receiver from Chandler High School in Phoenix, Arizona, throughout his recruitment. The Wildcats initially extended an offer to him in June 2023 and have been pursuing him since.

Jones is a talented wide receiver prospect who also has the ability to play cornerback at the next level. While several programs are pursuing him, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggins that six schools are standing out: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Utah. He also noted to Biggins that he hopes to take official visits with each of those programs this summer.

“Utah, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota and Kansas State are showing the most interest right now,” Jones told Biggins. “I don’t have any dates yet but I’m going to try and visit all of those schools along with San Diego State this spring and summer."

While all the schools Jones listed are in contention to land him, the Arizona native is particularly high on the Wildcats and Sun Devils.

When discussing Arizona, the three-star wide receiver said he has a strong bond with wide receivers coach Bobby Wade because Jones' father grew up with him. He also emphasized how Brennan and offensive coordinator Seth Doege have been in regular contact with him.

“The Arizona staff is on it,” Jones told Biggins. “I’ve always had a solid relationship with coach Bobby [Wade]. He’s Unc for sure and grew up with my pops. His experience and development is proven with the receivers like TMac [Tetairoa McMillan] and his current group now."

He continued, "Coach Doege and coach Brennan are great coaches as well and they call me every day, no joke so I have great relationship with both Arizona schools.”

Jones is a talented player who would be a massive addition to Arizona's 2027 class. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 473 overall player in the country, the No. 65 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect from Arizona.

Time will tell if the Wildcats are able to land him, but they've at least put themselves in strong contention for one of the top Arizona prospects in the 2027 cycle.

