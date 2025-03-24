Arizona basketball vs. Oregon March Madness live score, game updates
SEATTLE — The Arizona Wildcats and Oregon Ducks will renew a Pac-12 rivalry Sunday night in the round of 32 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Arizona, the No. 4 seed in the East Region, enters the game as 3.5-point favorites. Oregon, the No. 5 seed, should have a significant home-court advantage. Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle started filling up with green-and-yellow-clad Ducks fans early in the first half of the preceding game between Colorado State and Maryland.
The winner of Arizona-Oregon will face No. 1 seed Duke in the Sweet 16 in Newark, New Jersey. Duke beat Arizona 69-55 earlier this season.
Stay with us for live score updates, big-play highlights, in-game analysis and much more from Arizona's showdown with Oregon.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
Arizona-Oregon pregame updates
Tip off is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. PT/MST. The game is being televised on TBS. Check back at game time for live updates.
The Big 12 and Big Ten continue to shine in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Big 12 is 9-2, with Houston, Texas Tech and BYU already through to the Sweet 16. The Big Ten is 10-3, with Purdue and Michigan in the Sweet 16.
Arizona (23-12) finished third in its first season in the Big 12, while Oregon (25-9) finished eighth in its first season in the Big Ten.