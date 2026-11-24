Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are one win away from advancing to the championship of the Maui Invitational for the sixth time in program history, taking on the Providence Friars on Tuesday afternoon in the semifinals.

The Wildcats secured a 96-83 win over Colorado State on Monday night behind 24 points from Ivan Kharchenkov and 20 from Caleb Holt, once again heavily relying on the starting lineup to secure the victory.

With roughly 15 hours between the end of Monday's game and the tip against Providence, Arizona's depth will be tested in a major way against a tough, physical Friars defense on Tuesday afternoon.

Providence had an earlier game on Monday, but also needed overtime to defeat VCU, 72-66, so it will be a test of fortitude for both programs looking to advance to the championship game.

Arizona's heavy reliance on its starters could prove costly

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) celebrates a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the second half on Monday night Arizona pushed its lead over Colorado State to 23, and it looked like the Wildcats might actually get to rest starters in preparation for the quick turnaround on Tuesday afternoon.

Instead the Rams hung around and hit timely shots from the perimeter, ultimately forcing coach Lloyd to play his starters more than he would have liked. Only Mo Krivas was under 30 minutes last night, and he played 28:58, while Kharchenkov was over 34 minutes and Holt, Derek Dixon, and JJ Mandaquit were all over 31 minutes as well.

How this team responds with a tip time roughly 15 hours after finishing up last night's game remains to be seen, but Lloyd would have loved to keep all five starters under 30 minutes - especially heading into a matchup against a Providence team that pressures the ball and generates tons of steals.

Dixon and Mandaquit in particular have to be on their games, while Kharchenkov could take on more of a ball-handling role to ease the pressure on Arizona's sophomore point guards.

Providence's aggressive defense presents a unique challenge

Nov 17, 2026; Providence, RI, USA; Providence Friars guard Malik Mack (24) shoots a layup during the first half of the game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Providence is off to a 5-1 start in the Bryan Hodgson era, thanks to an outstanding defense that pressures the ball and generates an extremely high rate of turnovers.

The Friars have a steal rate of 16.5% this season - fifth in the country - while Arizona very rarely coughs up the basketball, making that one of the biggest keys in this matchup.

Led by guard Malik Mack (13.5 points, 3.8 assists) and San Diego State transfer Miles Byrd (10.8 points, 4.3 steals), this Providence team is deep, tough, and well-coached, which will create a challenge for coach Lloyd and the Wildcats on such a quick turnaround.

Neither team is well rested heading into this one, and part of the appeal of these MTEs is to see how your team responds to fatigue and adversity - good prep for another deep run to the Final Four.

Arizona and Providence are set to tip at 3:00 PM MST on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.