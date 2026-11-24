Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats advanced to the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday night after securing an 96-83 win over the Colorado State Rams.

Arizona (5-1) will now play the Providence Friars on Tuesday at 3:00 PM MST, with the winner advancing to play the winner between Ole Miss and BYU in the Maui Invitational Championship game on Wednesday.

Arizona led as many as 23 early in the second half, but Colorado State cut it to 10 before the Wildcats finally pulled away. Ivan Kharchenkov led the way with 24 points on 8-15 shooting, while Caleb Holt dropped 20 with nine rebounds and four assists, and Mo Krivas had 17 on 6-9 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Arizona's resounding Game 1 victory:

JJ Mandaquit stays hot in Hawaii homecoming

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard JJ Mandaquit (23) celebrates during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's trip to the Maui Invitational meant a little more to JJ Mandaquit, who was born in Hilo, HI and had a large contingent of friends and family at the Lahaina Civic Center on Monday night.

Mandaquit, who was starting his third straight game for the Wildcats, came out firing against Colorado State, drilling his first three attempts from long distance and finishing with a career-high tying 15 points, including a three to put the game on ice with just under two minutes to go. He shot 4-6 from three and finished with three assists and one turnover on the night.

The 6'1 sophomore was coming off a season-high 11 points with three assists against UConn last week, and it's clear he's a critical part of Arizona's offense. If he can keep up his hot shooting, it dramatically raises the ceiling for the Wildcats this season.

Arizona surprisingly struggled on the glass

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt (3) dunks the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona was expected to clean up on the boards against Colorado State, but that was not at all the case on Tuesday night.

The Rams outrebounded the Wildcats, 32-30, and held Arizona to six offensive rebounds and just eight second chance points.

Krivas played 29 minutes but only grabbed seven rebounds, while Holt led the team with nine. It was another reminder how critical the addition of RJ Godfrey will be for the Wildcats, if/when he finds his way onto the court while battling the NCAA for eligibility.

Big time minutes for Arizona's Big 3

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) blows a kiss to the crowd after he scores a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona built a lead as big as 23 early in the second half, and it looked like Lloyd would get to rest his starters before an afternoon tip on Tuesday.

However, timely shooting from Colorado State kept the Rams - and Arizona's starters - in this game. The Wildcats once again relied heavily on the 'Big 3' of Krivas, Kharchenkov, and Holt, who combined to score 61 of Arizona's 96 points on the night.

Now, ahead of an afternoon tip against Providence, Arizona won't have the advantage of fresher legs for its star players. Providence won in OT against VCU on Monday evening, so they aren't exactly fresh either, but it continues to highlight a growing concern for Arizona around the bench.

The Wildcats got just 10 points from the bench on Tuesday, and three were from Bryce James with less than a minute to go. The second unit remains among the lowest scoring in the entire country.

Will that continue in a few hours against Providence? And if so, can Arizona keep riding the starters as much as they are?

We'll find out when this game tips at 3:00 PM MST on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.