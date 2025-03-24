Arizona gets rematch with Duke in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
SEATTLE — Arizona played Duke so long ago, it might as well have been last season.
The Blue Devils visited Tucson way back on Nov. 22 — exactly four months ago — and left town with a 69-55 victory.
The Wildcats (24-12) will get their shot at revenge on Thursday when they face Duke (33-3) in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Duke, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, hammered Baylor 89-66 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the round of 16. Arizona, the No. 4 seed in the East, held off Oregon 87-83 on Sunday night to earn a trip to Newark, New Jersey.
The Duke vs. Arizona game time has been set for 6:39 p.m. PT/MST Thursday. The trip from Duke's campus in Durham, North Carolina to Newark is about a seven-hour drive or a 90-minute flight. Expect Prudential Center to be packed with Duke fans.
Arizona guard Caleb Love, who scored 29 points in Arizona's win over Oregon, has a long history against Duke. Love played the first three seasons of his career at North Carolina, and famously dropped 28 on the Blue Devils in the 2022 Final Four.
With a healthy Cooper Flagg back in the fold, Duke has opened as 8.5-point favorites.
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd has now been to the Sweet 16 in three of his four seasons as Arizona's head coach. He has never been to the Elite Eight as a head coach.