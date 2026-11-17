Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd got his first win on the recruiting trail this cycle, and boy was it a big one.

Adan Diggs, a 5-star combo guard ranked No. 6 in the 2027 class, committed to Arizona on Monday evening - choosing the Wildcats over a top four that included USC, Arkansas, and Kentucky.

Diggs gives Lloyd his first recruit in the class, after Arizona struck out on six other offered players: Darius Wabbington (Indiana), Asa Montgomery (Duke), Kamsi Awaka (Florida), NaVorro Bowman (UConn), Cherif Millogo (Kentucky), and Jason Gardner (Auburn).

Who is Adan Diggs?

Diggs is a 6'4 guard from Gilbert, AZ, who currently plays at Millennium High School in Goodyear, where he was previously teammates with Wildcat freshman Cameron Holmes. The two are close friends, which was a big help in Arizona landing the high-scoring guard.

Diggs was one of three official visitors at the annual Red-Blue Showcase in September, alongside Wabbington and Awaka. Diggs also took visits to Arkansas and Kentucky, but it had long been expected that he would stay home and play for coach Lloyd in Tucson.

The 6'4 guard was a monster on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals while showcasing his versatile offensive game - which includes an improving outside shot, a devastating pull-up in the midrange, and much improved passing which has many believing he can play point guard at the next level.

Plus, with his 6'7 wingspan, Diggs is emerging as a plus defender as well, something Lloyd has always valued on the recruiting trail.

Redemption for 2027 class

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the bench during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lloyd was on fire the last few years out on the trail, landing Holmes and 5-star Caleb Holt in 2026, 5-stars Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in 2025, and one-and-done wing Carter Bryant in 2024.

But this year was full of more misses than swishes for Lloyd, who didn't manage to land a single big man target despite Wabbington being from in-state and Awaka being the younger brother of Tobe, who was excellent at Arizona over the past two seasons.

Still, pulling Diggs in mid-November is a major win for the Wildcats and Lloyd, who, for the most part, has done a great job of keeping talent in-state.

The Wildcats reportedly have an offer out to 6'9 Lithuanian forward Ignas Stombergas as well, with Illinois the other team in contention.

Arizona will host the UConn Huskies at the McKale Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be broadcast on FS1.