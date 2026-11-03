Arizona's Tommy Lloyd joins major fundraising effort to honor Bill Walton

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd was one of four head coaches to help launch the Bill Walton Foundation on Monday, contributing to a $32,000 donation alongside UCLA's Mick Cronin, Gonzaga's Mark Few, and Purdue's Matt Painter - the four head coaches at the Hall of Fame Series event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The four coaches each made an $8,000 donation for the combined $32,000, in honor of Walton's jersey No. 32.

The gift will help jumpstart the Bill Walton Foundation's "Shine On Scholarship", which is set up to provide college scholarships for young people overcoming homelessness in the four cities Walton played - San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and Boston.

The scholarships will be awarded as part of a partnership with the Lucky Duck Foundation, an organization Walton was involved with starting in 2005 until his death in 2024 following a long battle with cancer.

How fans can help honor Bill Walton's legacy

Nov 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pac-12 Networks commentator Bill Walton watches during the NCAA basketball game between the UCLA Bruins and the UNLV Rebels at Pauley Pavilion. | USA TODAY Sports

Two of Walton's closest friends, Pat Kilkenny and Adam Cheyer, have each pledged $32,000 themselves, if fans collectively contribute $32,000. If the fans achieve the matching challenge that would launch the Shine on Scholarship with $128,000 in totality.

Fans are encouraged to donate $32 in honor of No. 32, with each donation helping to generate $128 toward young people in need who are pursuing a college education.

“Bill Walton was an icon both as a player and for all he did in the community," coach Lloyd said. "It’s an honor to support the Bill Walton Foundation and I hope fans will step up to achieve our matching challenge.”

The Bill Walton Foundation and the head coaches were recognized during both Hall of Fame Series games on Monday, a fitting way to tip off the 2026-27 season.

“Bill believed deeply in the power of people to lift one another up, and he had a special place in his heart for young people who needed someone to believe in them,” said Lori Walton, Bill’s wife and President of the Bill Walton Foundation. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to launch the Foundation than alongside coaches and friends who loved Bill and share his desire to help others. Through the Shine On Scholarship, we can give young people who have overcome extraordinary circumstances the opportunity to pursue their dreams — and carry Bill’s light forward by helping them discover their own.”

Walton starred at UCLA from 1971-1974, earning AP Player of the Year twice and becoming a three-time All-American before a prolific, Hall of Fame NBA career that was unfortunately cut short by knee injury.

Fans interested in contributing to the Bill Walton Foundation can click here.