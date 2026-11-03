Arizona's Tommy Lloyd joins major fundraising effort to honor Bill Walton
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Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd was one of four head coaches to help launch the Bill Walton Foundation on Monday, contributing to a $32,000 donation alongside UCLA's Mick Cronin, Gonzaga's Mark Few, and Purdue's Matt Painter - the four head coaches at the Hall of Fame Series event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The four coaches each made an $8,000 donation for the combined $32,000, in honor of Walton's jersey No. 32.
The gift will help jumpstart the Bill Walton Foundation's "Shine On Scholarship", which is set up to provide college scholarships for young people overcoming homelessness in the four cities Walton played - San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and Boston.
The scholarships will be awarded as part of a partnership with the Lucky Duck Foundation, an organization Walton was involved with starting in 2005 until his death in 2024 following a long battle with cancer.
How fans can help honor Bill Walton's legacy
Two of Walton's closest friends, Pat Kilkenny and Adam Cheyer, have each pledged $32,000 themselves, if fans collectively contribute $32,000. If the fans achieve the matching challenge that would launch the Shine on Scholarship with $128,000 in totality.
Fans are encouraged to donate $32 in honor of No. 32, with each donation helping to generate $128 toward young people in need who are pursuing a college education.
“Bill Walton was an icon both as a player and for all he did in the community," coach Lloyd said. "It’s an honor to support the Bill Walton Foundation and I hope fans will step up to achieve our matching challenge.”
The Bill Walton Foundation and the head coaches were recognized during both Hall of Fame Series games on Monday, a fitting way to tip off the 2026-27 season.
“Bill believed deeply in the power of people to lift one another up, and he had a special place in his heart for young people who needed someone to believe in them,” said Lori Walton, Bill’s wife and President of the Bill Walton Foundation. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to launch the Foundation than alongside coaches and friends who loved Bill and share his desire to help others. Through the Shine On Scholarship, we can give young people who have overcome extraordinary circumstances the opportunity to pursue their dreams — and carry Bill’s light forward by helping them discover their own.”
Walton starred at UCLA from 1971-1974, earning AP Player of the Year twice and becoming a three-time All-American before a prolific, Hall of Fame NBA career that was unfortunately cut short by knee injury.
Fans interested in contributing to the Bill Walton Foundation can click here.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB