Arizona vs. Akron March Madness score, updates, highlights
SEATTLE — The Arizona Wildcats face a stiff challenge in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The No. 4 seed in the East Region, Arizona squares off with No. 13 Akron on Friday in Seattle. The Zips have one of the most prolific offenses in all of college basketball and play five guards who can all shoot with deep range.
Arizona is favored by 14.5 points, but there have already been multiple upsets in the first round. We'll see if Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats can prevent another one.
Follow our live updates, in-game analysis, big-play highlights and much more from Arizona's first-round March Madness game vs. Akron at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Tip off is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. PT/MST on truTV.
(Refresh for the latest updates.)
Pregame Arizona-Akron Updates
No. 12 seed Colorado State upset No. 5 Memphis in the first game of the day at Climate Pledge Arena, and No. 4 Maryland is handling No. 13 Grand Canyon in the second game. Grand Canyon has the largest fan presence here so far. We'll see how many Arizona fans made the trip. Tip off is 60 minutes away.
This is the home of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, and the transformation from ice to a basketball court is pretty cool to watch: