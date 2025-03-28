Inside The Wildcats

Arizona vs. Duke Sweet 16 live score, game updates

Follow our live updates from the NCAA Tournament showdown between the Wildcats and Blue Devils

Ben Sherman

Cooper Flagg (2) and Duke are heavily favored to beat Jaden Bradley and Arizona in the Sweet 16.
Cooper Flagg (2) and Duke are heavily favored to beat Jaden Bradley and Arizona in the Sweet 16. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Can the Arizona Wildcats hang with Cooper Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday night in the Sweet 16?

We'll find out soon enough. No. 1 seed Duke and No. 4 seed Arizona are scheduled to tip off their East Region round of 16 game at 6:55 p.m. PT/MST. The game will be televised on CBS. Duke is favored by 9.5 points.

Follow our live score updates, big-play highlights, in-game analysis and much more from the Duke-Arizona showdown in New Jersey.

(Refresh for the latest updates.)

Arizona-Duke pregame updates

New game time: Because the BYU-Alabama game ran long, the Arizona vs. Duke game will now tip off at 6:55 p.m. PT/MST.

Coast-to-coast travel: Arizona has been on the road for more than a week. After flying to Seattle on March 19 for their first two NCAA Tournament games, the Wildcats flew directly from Seattle to Newark, New Jersey, after beating Oregon on Sunday night. Will road fatigue be a factor on Thursday night?

Arizona lands huge recruit: It has already been a busy day for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. He picked up a huge recruit earlier Thursday when 5-star forward Koa Peat committed to Arizona.

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his 27-year journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. A basketball junkie, March Madness is his favorite time of the year.

