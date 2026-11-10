Arizona vs. Northern Arizona betting odds: Point spread, over/under and game time

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are home at the McKale Center on Tuesday, taking on local opponent Northern Arizona for the third game of the 2026-27 college basketball regular season.

Arizona (1-1) looked out of sorts in the first half against UCLA last Monday, ultimately falling 84-75 when a massive second-half comeback fell just short. They bounced back with a 104-84 win over Cal Poly on Thursday, and will look to secure another comfortable victory in Tuesday's tune-up game against the Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats head out on the road to take on Auburn on Friday, Nov. 13, and then host UConn next Wednesday, Nov. 18, so Tuesday's game is the last opportunity for Arizona to tinker with the lineup and rotation before those big-time showdowns.

The RJ Godfrey saga

Senior Clemson sophomore forward RJ Godfrey (0) is honored before tipoff with Georgia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big question for Arizona ahead of Tuesday's matchup is whether Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey will finally make his season debut. Godfrey is pursuing legal action against the Arizona Board of Regents, looking for a TRO and preliminary injunction which would allow him to play - and could prevent the NCAA from fighting against it since they are not part of the lawsuit.

The hearing is on Tuesday in Pima County, and depending on how quickly the judge makes a decision, Godfrey could suit up for the Wildcats that night against the Lumberjacks.

Arizona has struggled at the power forward position without Godfrey, relying either on Ivan Kharchenkov playing out of position, or on a combination of newcomers Maksim Brnovic, Ugnius Jarusevicius, and Evan Otten.

Godfrey's arrival would give the Wildcats a steady veteran who averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds last year at Clemson, and whose toughness and physicality will complement Mo Krivas and Kharchenkov nicely - much like Tobe Awaka did last year for Arizona.

More growth for Arizona's youth

Arizona Wildcats guard Cameron Holmes (2). | Photo courtesy of Arizona Wildcats Athletics

NAU is 0-2 on the year and ranked No. 296 at KenPom, so this is a game where Arizona's young players could get valuable experience on the court.

Look for a heavy dose of Cameron Holmes, Bryce James, and Maksim Brnovic on Tuesday night, with each getting opportunities to show how they can help this team as the season goes on.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's Tuesday night battle against the Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona:

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona: Betting odds, spread and game information

Spread: Arizona -36.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: N/A

Over/under: 155.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 0-2, Northern Arizona 1-1

Game time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 10

Location: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.