Arizona vs. Auburn Prediction and Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Nov. 13

The Arizona Wildcats had high hopes heading into this college basketball season, but were upset by the UCLA Bruins in their opening game. They've since bounced back with wins against Cal Poly and Northern Arizona, but now they have another tough test ahead of them against the 2-0 Auburn Tigers.

This will be the first power conference team that Auburn will play after beating SE Louisiana and Appalachian State in its first two games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's game.

Arizona vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona -2.5 (-112)

Auburn +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Arizona -146

Auburn +122

Total

158.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Friday, November 13

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Neville Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Arizona record: 2-1

Auburn record: 2-0

Arizona vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Ivan Kharchenkov, F - Arizona Wildcats

Ivan Kharchenkov is going to be a one-man wrecking crew for Arizona this season. He's already leading the team in points per game (24.7), rebounds (9.0), and steals (2.0). His size and athleticism make him a nightmare matchup for any team to face, so the Tigers are going to have to try to find a way to defend him if they want to pull off the upset.

Arizona vs. Auburn Prediction and Best Bet

I do have some issues with Arizona's back court, which has not looked promising early in the season. With that being said, Karchenkov and Matiejus Krivas are good enough alone to beat this Auburn team.

You would hope as a Tigers fan that they would look flawless against their far inferior opponents in their first two games, but despite playing teams well below their skill level, they're still outside the top 100 in college basketball in effective field goal percentage heading into tonight's game. They also committed 16 turnovers against SE Louisiana in their opening game.

The Wildcats should be a bigger favorite in this game, so I'll lay the points on Arizona.

Pick: Arizona -2.5 (-112) via FanDuel

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