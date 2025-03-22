Arizona vs. Oregon prediction, odds for March Madness round of 32 game
The Arizona Wildcats and Oregon Ducks are quite familiar with each other.
Longtime members of the Pac-12 Conference, Arizona and Oregon have faced off 93 times in men's basketball, with Arizona holding a 55-38 edge.
In their last season together in the Pac-12, Arizona swept the season series from Oregon before losing to the Ducks in the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.
Now members of the Big 12 and Big Ten, Arizona (23-12) and Oregon (25-9) will meet again on Sunday with a lot on the line — a spot in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
After going to the NCAA Tournament every year of his coaching career under Mark Few at Gonzaga, Tommy Lloyd has led Arizona into March Madness all four seasons of his tenure in Tucson. He is 5-2 in NCAA Tournament games as the head coach at Arizona, and has advanced to the Sweet 16 in two of the last three seasons.
In his 15th season at Oregon, Dana Altman has led the Ducks to the NCAA Tournament nine times and has a record of 19-9 in tournament games with the Ducks. He has won at least 20 games in every season as Oregon's head coach.
Arizona vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona -3.5 (-112)
- Oregon +3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Arizona: -175
- Oregon: +145
Total
- 152.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Arizona vs. Oregon How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 6:40 p.m. MST/PT
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- Arizona record: 23-12
- Oregon record: 25-9
Arizona vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
This game is essentially a coin flip.
Arizona is one of the best offensive teams in the country, averaging 82.1 points per game. The Wildcats rank No. 12 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.
Oregon is a better defensive team. According to KenPom the Ducks rank No. 22 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. Oregon is playing close to home and should have a significant homecourt advantage with Ducks fans making the short drive from Eugene and Portland to Seattle.
ESPN's BPI predicts Arizona has a 68.7% chance to beat Oregon.
Our prediction: Arizona 74, Oregon 71.
