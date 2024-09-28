Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball Releases Inaugural 12 Conference Schedule
The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will stay in their own time zone to open Big 12 play, as they make a trip to BYU on Dec. 21 and then host Utah on Dec. 30th, as the full league slate was released on Thursday.
It's the Wildcats first season as a Big 12 member, and they'll play 18 league games leading up to their first trip to the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., from March 5-10.
Teams will play three opponents home and away while facing six teams only at home and six opponents only on the road for a total of 18 Conference games. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.
All dates are subject to change and complete television designations will be released at a later date.
Coach Adia Barnes enters her eighth season leading the program. She and the Wildcats went 18-16 last year, with an 8-10 record in their final run through the Pac-12 Conference. After falling to USC in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona got into the NCAA Tournament and won a first four game against Auburn before falling to nationally-ranked Syracuse in the first round.
Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times local)
Oct. 25 vs. West Texas A&M (exhibition), TBA
Oct. 28 vs. Cal State LA (exhibition), TBA
Nov. 4 vs. UT Arlington, TBA
Nov. 7 vs. Tarleton State, TBA
Nov. 10 at UC San Diego, TBA
Nov. 12 vs. UNLV, TBA
Nov. 16 at Chicago State, TBA
Nov. 20 at Northern Arizona, TBA
Nov. 23 vs. Grambling State, TBA
Nov. 26 vs. Vanderbilt@, TBA
Nov. 27 vs. Michigan State or Cal@, TBA
Dec. 2 vs. Seattle, TBA
Dec. 5 vs. Grand Canyon, TBA
Dec. 10 vs. CSU Bakersfield, TBA
Dec. 16 vs. Weber State, TBA
Dec. 21 at BYU*, TBA
Dec. 31 vs. Utah*, TBA
Jan. 4 at UCF*, TBA
Jan. 8 vs. Baylor*, TBA
Jan. 11 vs. Iowa State*, TBA
Jan. 16 at Kansas State*, TBA
Jan. 19 at Kansas*, TBA
Jan. 22 vs. Cincinnati*, TBA
Jan. 25 vs. West Virginia*, TBA
Jan. 31 at Utah*, TBA
Feb. 5 at Colorado*, TBA
Feb. 8 vs. Arizona State*, TBA
Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State*, TBA
Feb. 16 vs. TCU*, TBA
Feb. 19 vs. BYU*, TBA
Feb. 22 at Houston*, TBA
Feb. 25 vs. Texas Tech*, TBA
March 1 at Arizona State*, TBA
March 5-10: Big 12 Tournament, Kansas City, Mo.
All home games in bold and at McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.; *-Big 12 Conference games; @-Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, Calif.; Big 12 Tournament is at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.