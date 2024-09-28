Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball Releases Inaugural 12 Conference Schedule

The Arizona Wildcats will open their first women’s basketball season in the Big 12 on the road at BYU.  

Matt Postins

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes watches from the sideline as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes watches from the sideline as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team will stay in their own time zone to open Big 12 play, as they make a trip to BYU on Dec. 21 and then host Utah on Dec. 30th, as the full league slate was released on Thursday.

It's the Wildcats first season as a Big 12 member, and they'll play 18 league games leading up to their first trip to the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., from March 5-10.

Teams will play three opponents home and away while facing six teams only at home and six opponents only on the road for a total of 18 Conference games. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

All dates are subject to change and complete television designations will be released at a later date.

Coach Adia Barnes enters her eighth season leading the program. She and the Wildcats went 18-16 last year, with an 8-10 record in their final run through the Pac-12 Conference. After falling to USC in the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament, Arizona got into the NCAA Tournament and won a first four game against Auburn before falling to nationally-ranked Syracuse in the first round.

Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule

(all times local)

Oct. 25 vs. West Texas A&M (exhibition), TBA

Oct. 28 vs. Cal State LA (exhibition), TBA

Nov. 4 vs. UT Arlington, TBA

Nov. 7 vs. Tarleton State, TBA

Nov. 10 at UC San Diego, TBA

Nov. 12 vs. UNLV, TBA

Nov. 16 at Chicago State, TBA

Nov. 20 at Northern Arizona, TBA

Nov. 23 vs. Grambling State, TBA

Nov. 26 vs. Vanderbilt@, TBA

Nov. 27 vs. Michigan State or Cal@, TBA

Dec. 2 vs. Seattle, TBA

Dec. 5 vs. Grand Canyon, TBA

Dec. 10 vs. CSU Bakersfield, TBA

Dec. 16 vs. Weber State, TBA

Dec. 21 at BYU*, TBA

Dec. 31 vs. Utah*, TBA

Jan. 4 at UCF*, TBA

Jan. 8 vs. Baylor*, TBA

Jan. 11 vs. Iowa State*, TBA

Jan. 16 at Kansas State*, TBA

Jan. 19 at Kansas*, TBA

Jan. 22 vs. Cincinnati*, TBA

Jan. 25 vs. West Virginia*, TBA

Jan. 31 at Utah*, TBA

Feb. 5 at Colorado*, TBA

Feb. 8 vs. Arizona State*, TBA

Feb. 12 at Oklahoma State*, TBA

Feb. 16 vs. TCU*, TBA

Feb. 19 vs. BYU*, TBA

Feb. 22 at Houston*, TBA

Feb. 25 vs. Texas Tech*, TBA

March 1 at Arizona State*, TBA

March 5-10: Big 12 Tournament, Kansas City, Mo.

All home games in bold and at McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.; *-Big 12 Conference games; @-Acrisure Classic, Palm Springs, Calif.; Big 12 Tournament is at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Published
Matt Postins
MATT POSTINS

Home/Basketball